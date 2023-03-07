Karen’s Diner Is Bringing Burgers & Truly Terrible Service To Vancouver For One Week Only
Welcome to the "anti-Google review diner."
Global sensation Karen's Diner — the touring burger joint that'll pay you to "be a d*ck" — is coming to Canada, and it's making a stop in Vancouver.
The awful service provided by the Karens makes for a hilarious immersive experience, complete with old-school diner decor and food that might even give some of the best restaurants in Vancouver a run for their money.
The sassy diner will be in the city from May 13 until May 21, 2023 after hitting up Toronto, Edmonton and Victoria. If the tickets sell out, they might add a few bonus dates, too.
Tickets, which will run you $55 per person, include a soft drink, fries and your choice of sandwich (either a beef burger, veggie burger or chicken sando).
Pro tip: if you book online for the diner's Budget Bitch Tuesday, you can get 40% off. You're welcome.
Bring your friends (especially if you've got a "mate who's a bit up their own ass"), a date or your whole family along for the ride. Children (or as the restaurant refers to them, "selfish little stink-asses") are allowed until 5 p.m., after which only ages 16 and up are allowed. Sorry, kiddos.
Karen's Diner in Vancouver
Price: Tickets are $55 per person
Address: Zawa Restaurant, 920 Commercial Dr., Vancouver, B.C.
When: 13 - 21 May, 2023
Why You Need To Go: Come for the sh*t service, stay for the classic American diner grub and aesthetic neon lights. Warning: if you take pics for Instagram, you'll likely be roasted.