Toronto Is Getting A 'Karen's Diner' With 'Terrible Service' & Lots Of Sass
"Don't you dare ask for the manager."
Don't expect good service and friendly waiters at this diner that's opening in Toronto. In fact, you can expect the total opposite. A "Karen's Diner" pop-up is coming to the city, and yes, it's just what it sounds like.
The diner is home to "great burgers and rude service" and has locations across the U.K. and Australia. Now, the attraction is bringing its sassy service to Toronto's Trecce restaurant and is running for two weekends between April 22 and 30. The pop-up says it may extend its dates or even stay long-term "if y'all show up in force."
The venue will be decked out in '50s-themed decor with pops of colour and retro furnishings. The main menu feature is "KARMA," meaning you'll "get served what you deserve."
The actual food differs from location to location but, judging by the photos and menu on the website, you can expect "top-notch American diner-style grub" like burgers and fries as well as milkshakes and boozy drinks. Vegan, vegetarian and other "annoying" diet options will be available, but "don't expect Karen to be happy about it."
You can "unleash your inner Karen" as you receive "terrible service" and "plenty of sass." Diners are warned against asking for the manager.
It turns out that actually being "Karen" comes with some perks at this diner. According to the website, patrons named "Karen" will receive a free drink by showing ID.
Tickets are available online and cost $45 per person. Each ticket includes a burger, fries, soda and an "authentic Karen experience." After 5 p.m., the event is reserved for people 16 years of age and older.
While the experience is all about rude and horrible service, there are still rules in place to keep things somewhat civil.
Be prepared to leave a one-star review at this unique, sassy diner.
Karen's Diner
Price: $45 per person
When: April 22-23 & 29-30
Address: Trecce, 1792 Danforth Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can "unleash your inner Karen" at this pop-up diner that prides itself on rude service.