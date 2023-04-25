'Karen's Diner' Is Now Open In Toronto & Here's A First Look At The Sassy Service (PHOTOS)
You'll be leaving a one star review.
Toronto just got a lot sassier with the arrival of "Karen's Diner." Known for its "rude staff" and "great burgers," the pop-up event is far from a traditional dining experience.
The diner is located on the top floor of Shoeless Joe's on St. Clair Avenue West and is running until May 14, 2023. Upon entering, you'll make your way to the host who will begrudgingly call over a server to seat you.
This video gives you a peek at the experience, but be advised that it contains offensive language.
Karen's Diner has arrived in Toronto! The restaurant has become widely popular for its infamously bad service and insulting customers. The pop-up is located at Shoeless Joe's Sports Grill in Stock Yards Village until May 14. #karensdiner #toronto #torontotiktok #torontonews #karensdinerontour #torontofoodie
While the space doesn't have too much decor, you will see a glowing neon sign reading "Karen's Diner" accompanied by a hand giving the middle finger.
Karen's Diner Toronto.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
The menu consists of three burger options — The Basic Karen, the Canadian Karen, and the Treehugger Karen (vegetarian). Each is served with fries and comes with a basket with "Karen's Diner" paper. You can also order soft drinks or boozy drinks at an extra cost.
Burger and fries.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
The dessert section is the only place you'll find sweetness during this experience. It features cheesecake and salted caramel vanilla crunch cake.
Throughout the meal, you'll be tended to by less-than-friendly staff. From throwing napkins in your face to scoffing at your request for a straw, these servers are not afraid to show their sassy side. Be prepared for some less-than-civil conversations and frequent cussing.
Server and customers.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
You'll be "forced" to partake in some games and colouring during the experience. From dance offs to serenading strangers, you never know what you're getting yourself into.
Karen's Diner Toronto.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Tickets must be booked online in advance and cost $55 per person. Get ready for "the roasting of a lifetime" at this unconventional dining experience.
Karen's Diner
Colouring page.
Price: $55 per person
When: April 22 to May 14, 2023
Address: 1980 Saint Clair Ave. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This diner is all about rude service and delicious burgers.