The Best Burgers In Canada Were Ranked & The Judges' Picks Look Absolutely Drool-Worthy
We want them all. 🍔
The best burgers in Canada were recently announced, and the top picks from the judges will have you salivating on your keyboard.
From September 1 to 14, over 700 restaurants from coast to coast participated in the Le Burger Week event by Saputo and Sysco delivered through DoorDash.
All of the burgers look delicious, but the judges' choices, which were determined by a panel of burger experts in each city, look particularly scrumptious.
If you love a classic, you'll want to check out the indulgent Carbon Classic Smoked Bacon Cheeseburger from The Carbon Bar in Toronto for $16.
"7oz beef patty, smoked bacon, jalapeno cheese, burnt onion aioli, iceberg, mustard, dill pickle, fried shallots," said the LeBurger website of the offering. "Fresh ground in house."
And if you're a lover of special sauce, Venice MTL's Double Cheeseburger in Montreal will satisfy your craving for $20.
It's made with some classic ingredients, like a brioche bun, big mac sauce, cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion, pickle, and is served with a side of sweet potato fries.
If you like trying something a little different, you should sink your teeth into the Kīlauea Burger from Parlor in Saskatoon for $20.
"Choose either our farm one forty beef patty or bistro lentil & quinoa patty," said the LeBurger site. "Polynesian teriyaki sauce, Jarlsberg cheese, rooftop garden spicy pickled peppers, grilled fresh pineapple & crispy fried onions... all tucked inside our scratch-made sesame seed bun."
If you're looking for something with an unexpected kick in Winnipeg, you should grab The Wonder Boy at KYU GRILL for $16.
"Grilled AAA Angus beef patty, crisp shredded iceberg lettuce, sliced tomato, garlic-mayo, chopped pork belly & spicy kimchi cream sauce, served in between Harvest Bakery's Everything Bun."
If you like something a little smokey and with a crunch, you'll want to check out the Smokin' Jack from Tommy's Pizzeria, which costs $19.99.
"Tommy's half pound patty, lemon-garlic aioli, smoked gouda, Jack Daniels bacon jam, cilantro cabbage coleslaw, homemade potato sticks, spicy pickled onions, on our in-house baked brioche bun," read the Le Burger Week website.