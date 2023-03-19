6 Unreal Dining Experiences To Try In Canada, Whether You Like Fairytales Or Being Flipped Off
If you like your dinner with a side of the unusual, then hold onto your hats because a number of quirky interactive dining experiences are coming to Canada this year.
Whether you're a fan of good 'ol fairytales or, well, being flipped off by employees, there's a little something out there for everyone.
If you're looking for a new dining experience, or are trying to wow a special someone, here's a peek at some of the most exciting pop-up restaurants coming to Canada in 2023 -- and how you can book them ASAP so you don't miss out on any of the fun!
The Alice Season 2: Through The Looking Glass
A dinner table setup from The Alice Experience.
Price: $47 per person
When: Until 31 December, 2023
Address: Sunny Cider Bar, 14th AVE NE, Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: If you're a fan of Alice in Wonderland, then here's a rabbit hole you might want to fall into.
This experience will give visitors the chance to "step into the shoes of Alice as she journeys through Wonderland and meets some quirky characters along the way."
The wild ride will feature everything from hidden secrets in backwards mirrors to a human-sized chess games and smoking cocktails.
The 90-minute trip to Wonderland also includes a welcome drink, two bespoke cocktails and a sweet treat.
Karen's Diner
Price: Starting from $45
When: Varies, depending on location
Address: Various locations
Why You Need To Go: If you want good food, bad service and a whole lot of sassy attitude, Karen's Diner is here to deliver.
The pop-up concept is coming to major cities across Canada, including Vancouver, Toronto, Victoria, Calgary and Edmonton.
The experience is expected to be in Victoria in late March and beginning of April, in Calgary and Toronto towards the end of April, and in Edmonton and Vancouver in May.
You can expect a space that's done up in '50s-themed decor and retro furnishings, and the theme of the evening is karma -- as in you get served what you deserve!
And, of course, you get to enjoy the company of some extremely sassy staff. Whatever you do though, don't ask for the manager.
The Beauty & The Beast Cocktail Experience
A Beauty & the Beast dinner setup.
Price: $47 per person
When: 24 March - 31 December, 2023
Address: Sunny Cider Bar, 14th AVE NE, Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: With theatrics, drinks and pretty Beauty & the Beast inspired decor, this one is perfect for fans of fairytales!
A Beauty & the Beast-themed drinks experience is coming to Calgary towards the end of March.
Diners will be able to find themselves in Beast's castle, with servants who have become household objects, as he swaps Maurice as a prisoner for Belle.
The 90-minute experience gives you a chance to solve riddles to lift the curse, and also includes a welcome drink, two cocktails and a sweet treat.
Le Petit Chef
Price: $129.99 per adult
When: Varies, depending on location
Address: Downtown Toronto, Richmond Hill, Vancouver and Victoria
Why You Need To Go: If you want to see a little animated chef on your table and don't mind splurging on gourmet food, this could be the dining experience for you.
Okay, it isn't a pop-up experience per se, but it's still as interactive as most meals get! Le Petit Chef uses 3D Mapping Technology to bring a tiny chef onto your table, and what happens next is pretty unique.
The whimsical dinner features the tiny chef, created through video effects, moving around your table and helping prepare the food on your plate.
Meanwhile, expect a full five-course meal to go along with your tabletop entertainment.
Stranger Things: The Experience
Price: From $49 per person
When: Opening March 31, 2023
Address: Cinespace Studios Marine Terminal at 8 Unwin Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Fans of the Netflix hit Stranger Things have a whole lot to look forward to this year, as Stranger Things: The Experience is coming to Toronto on March 31.
An attraction from Netflix and Fever, it will be opening at Cinespace Studios Marine Terminal and will allow visitors to explore "the darker side of Hawkins" by visiting areas like the Upside Down along with characters from the show.
And, of course, that means there will be Stranger Things-themed snacks too, from a USS Butterscotch sundae at Scoops Ahoy to a pie from Surfer Boy Pizza.
There's even going to be a first-ever Stranger Things-themed bar for unique cocktails!
The Wizard's Den
Price: $45
When: Starting May 2023
Address: Secret location, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you love all things magic and Harry Potter, here's one way to whip up a storm.
The Wizard's Den is an immersive magical pop up bar coming to a "secret location" in Toronto this May (although we expect you'll be given the location details once you've booked a ticket).
Guests can wear robes (BYO) and sip mead as they concoct "devilish brews" under the watchful eye of a potions master.
The 90-minute experience includes a wand on entry (that has to be returned), an IPA or mulled wine, and and two alcoholic potions.
Have fun, folks!