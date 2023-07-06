Toronto Is Getting An Enchanted Wonderland Bar & It'll Take You Through The Looking Glass
You can play life-sized chess and sip themed cocktails.🪞🫖
You don't want to be late for this magical event coming to Toronto. Put on your finest tea-time attire and get ready to take a trip through the looking glass at this Alice in Wonderland-themed bar that will be popping up in the city.
The Alice Cocktail Experience is returning to Toronto with a whole new pop-up event after it initially opened in 2022.
The immersive event is based on the sequel to Alice in Wonderland, called Alice Through the Looking Glass, and will run for 12 weeks starting on October 20, 2023. It promises "a whole new adventure, bigger and better than the first."
You can step straight through the looking glass and come face-to-face with The Caterpillar, The White Queen and The White Rabbit. You'll have to devise a plan to defeat the Jabberwocky and throughout the experience you'll discover hidden secrets, take on a life-sized game of chess, solve riddles, play croquet and create a "smoky" cocktail.
If you visited the first Alice Cocktail Experience, then be prepared for a very different adventure. The updated event is set to offer a "new and beautiful unique design, new tasty cocktails and lots of surprises along the way!"
The experience lasts 90 minutes and includes a welcome drink, two cocktails, and a sweet treat. Tickets are available online and cost $47 per person.
This isn't the only themed bar that will be popping up in Toronto. A whimsical Peter Pan-themed cocktail experience is also coming to the city this summer, and it will take you straight to Neverland.
The Alice Season 2: Through the Looking Glass
Price: $47 per person
When: October 20, 2023 to January 14, 2024
Address: Gerrard St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Experience season two of this boozy Alice in Wonderland-themed event.
