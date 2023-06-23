6 Really Freaking Cool Events To Hit Up In Toronto This Year If You Love Food & Fantasy
And all things Harry Styles!
Get your fairy wings and pixie dust out because Toronto is filled with magical and delicious events all year long that will transport you to a different universe and you won't want to miss it.
But what makes a fantasy event great? Food. Thankfully, the city is known for its diverse food scene and flavours inspired by cultures worldwide. It's also notorious for its creativity and different ways of entertaining a group of people. Combine those two things and you get a bunch of incredible food and fantasy experiences that you'll want to see in Toronto in 2023.
Want to go to Neverland or feel like you went to a Harry Styles concert without spending hundreds of dollars? The city's magical masterminds have you covered.
Without further ado, here is a list of six freaking awesome events you can attend this year to make you feel like you're in a whole new world while indulging in delicious foods and magical drinks in Toronto.
Neverland Experience Bar
Price: $47 per person
When: August 9 to 20, 2023
Address: Queen St. E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This immersive experience will let you sip boozy drinks while flying with Peter Pan to Neverland and it's super cool.
The one-of-a-kind adventure is coming to Toronto this August and you'll be able to "climb aboard the Jolly Roger, play pirates with Captain Hook, use your faith, trust, pixie dust... and a wee bit of alcohol to save Tinkerbell and join in on a whole lot of fun!"
The 90-minute theatrical experience includes two cocktails, a chance to meet Peter Pan and Captain Hook, a ton of magical photo opportunities and interactive activities.
So strap on your fairy wings and step into this magical experience later this summer!
The Hansel and Gretel Immersive Cocktail Experience
Price: $46 per person
When: September 27 to October 22
Address: Chestnut St, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: If candy and forest adventures are your thing, then make sure to join the immersive Hansel and Gretel experience, where you can discover the witch's giant gingerbread house, unlock clues, solve riddles and enjoy desserts and hidden treasures.
The 90-minute experience is split into 45-minute time slots where you'll explore the forest room and candy room. Each guest will also be able to enjoy a welcome drink and two cocktails included with the cost of your ticket.
Make sure to come hungry because there will be a lot of treats to eat including donuts, candy and more!
The Harry Styles Experience
Price: $55 per person
When: November 18 to November 19
Address: Front St. W., Toronto
Why You Need To Go: Want to be on a watermelon sugar high with Harry Styles? Let's be real, you probably can't afford it, but there may be a compromise.
For $55, you can enjoy either brunch or dinner with an alcoholic beverage or soft drink and a night filled with all things Harry Styles. This includes music, games, prizes and more.
There's a bonus if you show up in style because the organizers will give prizes to those who are best dressed.
Diner En Blanc
Price: TBA
Date: August 10
Where: Secret location in Toronto
Why You Need To Go: Toronto's largest all-white secret picnic party is returning for their 10th year and you can expect all kinds of awesome experiences.
I went to the event last year and can't wait to go back. I made some amazing memories, ate delicious food and met a whole bunch of new people.
One of the things I learned from last year's event is that people actually go all out and dress in their fanciest white clothes. P.S. Don't be afraid to get creative.
Seeing all the artists come together and turn an empty plot of land in Toronto into a space lit up with magic was truly spectacular.
Another thing to note is the location is totally secret and you actually won't know much about it till the day of the event. So, keep guessing cause you'll never get it.
The experience will transport you to a simpler time in the heart of Paris when this concept all began.
To get a ticket to the event, be sure to add yourself to the celebrations here and wait for the magic to begin.
The Alice Season 2: Through The Looking Glass
Price: $42 per person
Date: July 31 to December 31
Where: Secret location, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: Enter an alternate universe in this Alice in the Wonderland experience. The immersive cocktail event is back in Canada and coming to Toronto for an even better experience.
Last year, Narcity's Madeline Forsyth went to the event and said the "boozy tea party will whisk you away down the rabbit hole to a land of whimsy and curiosities."
She was swept away from the moment she walked through the doors, being fully immersed in the experience.
Alice returns to Wonderland this year with The Caterpillar, The White Queen and The White Rabbit.
You can expect a friendly chess game, but don't be surprised when you see it being human-sized, backward mirrors, riddles and Croquet.
Guests will also be invited to The White Queen's exclusive party featuring a "giant smoking cocktail concoction as you pick your brain and untangle whether Wonderland is all an extraordinary dream or a crazy reality."
Smorgasburg Toronto
Price: Free admission
Date: June 24 to September 9
Where: 7 Queens Quay E., Toronto
Why You Need To Go: The "largest weekly open-air food market in America" is back in Toronto for a second year and you can expect to be transported to a New York state of mind with the experience of this food festival.
Smorgasburg is a weekly food festival that will feature over 50 vendors every Saturday for nearly 3 months.
You can enjoy foods from all over the world all within a plot of land on Toronto's waterfront. Foodies can expect to indulge in cuisines which include Mexican, Chinese, Indian, Japanese, and so much more.