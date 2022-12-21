Toronto's Disney Immersive Experience Is Like A Whole New World & Here's A First Look
It's so magical ✨.
Time to wake up because your dream of having a Disney immersive experience in Toronto has just become a reality, and it feels like pure magic.
Toronto's Disney Animation Immersive Experience has just opened in Toronto by the same people behind theImmersive Van Gogh.
The new Disney experience is the first in the world and premiering in Toronto, Corey Ross, the creator of Lighthouse Immersive, said during the welcome remarks on Tuesday.
The Disney experience has been in the works for over a year, Ross added. But, as of December 21, the show is ready and open to the public.
The show takes place in the old printing press factory, right in the heart of downtown Toronto, but the reimagined space will transport you a million miles away.
Mickey Mouse.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
At first, you get a brief understanding of how the movies and characters you love are brought to life. There's a room filled with images and descriptions explaining some of the processes. If you're feeling inspired, you can even grab a pencil and paper and let your imagination flow.
Animation corner.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
Also, there are a bunch of photo opportunities as you walk through the halls. Do you love Frozen's Elsa and Anna? Well, there's a lifesize structure of them in there!
And you never know, you might even bump into a celebrity, like Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, known as Devi from Netflix's Never Have I Ever series.
Maitreyi RamakrishnanMira Nabulsi | Narcity
The anticipation starts to build as you walk through a Disney vault that takes you to a place as great as Neverland.
There are over 50 projectors that work together to create the images shown on the walls. Also, every guest is given a bracelet that lights up in sync with the music, and it's astonishing.
Lit up a bracelet. Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
The room feels like it has no corners because of all the reflective surfaces and every wall being part of the immersive experience. Altogether it's so magical. Listening and watching the opening sequences will give you chills down your spine- guaranteed.
The 40-minute show features clips from The Lion King to Aladin, Frozen,Moana, and much more!
The experience caters to all ages—you'll see parents singing, teenagers swaying, and children dancing.
People at enjoying the show.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
Loudspeakers filled the room with so much joy and cheer it brought back a lot of nostalgic memories to those older Disney fans, and at the same time, it bridged the age gap between the little ones who are in their Disney era— it'll feel like the "Circle of Life."
The attention to detail is breathtaking. One second you're looking at the screens, the next, bubbles are floating around the room, and then the floor is suddenly interactive, so make sure to stay alert.
Mira Nabulsi at the event.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
If you've been longing for some magic within the gloomy and cold city, then make sure to check out Disney's Animation Immersive Experience and let it transport you to a whole new world.
Disney Animation Immersive Experience
Price: $39.99 +
When: Opening December 21, 2022
Address: 1 Yonge St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: To feel some magic within Toronto and relive some great and nostalgic memories.