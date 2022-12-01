Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Says She Had Imposter Syndrome After Being Cast in 'Never Have I Ever'
Netflix star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan just got more relatable.
In a recent interview on If We're Being Honest with Laverne Cox on E! Entertainment, the Never Have I Everactress shared that her sudden success led to Imposter syndrome.
"After being selected for the role, it came with a lot of imposter syndrome," said Ramakrishnan. "You have people saying, 'Oh, you've never taken an acting class before?'"
Before securing her lead breakout role in Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever, Ramakrishnan was a regular Missisuaga teenager.
She auditioned for the show's open casting call and landed the role of the equally lovable and troublesome Devi Vishwakumar.
Ramakrishnan opened up to Cox about the difficulties that came along with her sudden shift to fame, with people minimizing her work.
"You also have people saying, 'Oh, you just are this character. You are Devi'," she said. "I know deep down I'm not. I'm Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who's a whole different person. So a lot of imposter syndrome at first."
Ramakrishnan said she's now come to the conclusion that landing the role was a credit to her talent as much as it was lucky timing.
"I've sort of come to this conclusion that I had extreme luck in being at the right place at the right time in my life [and] in everyone else's life apart of the project, and I was extremely lucky to get that opportunity. But it's my talent that has sustained me."
"I try to be kind to myself and say, 'Hey, maybe you are a little bit funny. Done rag on yourself too much.'"