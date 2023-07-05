Here's Why Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Still Lives In Canada & She’s Planning A 'Big City Move'
Spoiler alert — she's not moving to Hollywood!
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan won't be leaving Ontario any time soon.
Unlike most major celebrities who flock from Ontario as soon as they rise to fame to places closer to the action, like Los Angeles or New York, Ramakrishnan has no plan on leaving Canada for glitterier pastures.
The Never Have I Everstar has risen to fame after four series of her hit Netflix series and roles in Pixar's Turning Redand My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale.
Narcity sat down with the 21-year-old actress for her collaboration with Tim Horton's Dream Cookies, and she said she didn't see herself moving away from Ontario any time soon – although she understands the appeal.
"I get the move. It makes sense. It's sometimes easier to be where the chaos is. It makes sense 100 percent from a business perspective, but for me, family and my friends, they're all here, right?" she said.
Ramakrishnan says her family and friends "ground her" and manage to keep her "sane," which is a large part of why she's decided to stay in her hometown Mississauga.
"In the end, we're all gonna die. So we might as well be around people we love, doing things that we love, and I love those guys," said Ramakrishnan, flashing the dry sense of humour she's known for.
While the young star may not see a move out of Canada in the future, she is thinking about possibly getting out of Mississauga.
"Maybe I'll get out of 'Sauaga, and I'll go to Toronto... Maybe I'll do that, but I do like being in 'Sauga."
Toronto may be Ramakrishnan's next stomping ground, but considering she also told Narcity she's planning on following Robert Pattinson's footsteps of lying to the press, we really can't be too sure.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.