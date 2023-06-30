Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Revealed Her Tim Hortons Order & Never Has She Ever Done Coffee (VIDEO)
Have you tried her order?
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan revealed her go-to Tim Hortons order, and you may be shocked to find out it's not coffee.
The Netflix star of Never Have I Ever gets her energy from literally saying the word "adrenaline" over sipping a steaming cup of addictive bean brew – although she will indulge in a cup of tea every now and then.
Narcity sat down with Ramakrishnan at Tim Hortons HQ in Toronto to talk about her Dream Cookies collaboration, and she also spilled her favourite items from the iconic Canadian chain.
"I grew up on Tim Hortons, me and my brother [were] all about the cookies, so it is very cool to be able to say that I am collaborating with Tims on this," Ramakrishnan told Narcity.
Growing up in Mississauga, Ramakrishnan said she was all about the hot chocolate from Tims.
"Tim Hortons hot chocolate [is] unmatched. That is my favourite. Probably because I grew up being a scout, I was a part of Girl Scouts Canada [...] and so many scout camps had Tim Hortons hot chocolate, so that was probably what 90% of my blood system is."
As an adult, Ramakrishnan says hot chocolate is still her favourite item on the menu, but she does order it with a little twist sometimes.
"I'm not a coffee person. I just say 'adrenaline' a couple of times, and I just tell myself I'm awake. It's just like mind over matter. 'Adrenaline.' That's what I do. I love hot chocolate or I do get tea. That's my sliver of maturity."
Ramakrishnan has one secret menu item up her sleeve that she occasionally orders, combining her two preferred beverages.
"Sometimes it's the white hot chocolate, too," said Ramakrishnan. "A white hot chocolate with a chai tea bag inside."
If you want to snack like the Netflix star, we've got you covered.
For breakfast, Ramakrishnan says she orders an everything bagel toasted with herb and garlic cream cheese, and if she's feeling peckish for lunch, she'll grab a sandwich to fill up.
You can give her Dream Cookie lineup a try right now at participating Tim Hortons.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.