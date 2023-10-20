Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Hyped Up This Toronto Ramen Spot & Here's What She Loves On The Menu
"Tag me in your pics."
Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is giving a big shoutout to a Toronto restaurant that she loves.
The Netflix star went to Oji Seichi in downtown Toronto on Thursday and she is asking people to tag her in their pics if they end up going there.
Ramakrishnan shared a bunch of photos on her Instagram stories on Thursday showing what she ordered at the restaurant and gave them major praise for their food.
In one photo, the Canadian actress showed a glimpse of what was on the menu and what she ordered, calling Oji Seichi her "fave spot for ramen always."
"Seriously if you're in Toronto try this place out," she wrote.
A photo from Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's Instagram story.@maitreyiramakrishnan | Instagram
The Mississauga native then shared photos of the dishes she ordered.
First up she had the summer corn salad.
A photo from Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's Instagram story.@maitreyiramakrishnan | Instagram
Ramakrishnan followed that up with the lobster tsukemen ramen set which came with a bowl of noodles, broth and a plate of garnishes.
It all looked incredibly delicious and the actress expressed once again just how much she loves the food at the Toronto spot.
"I really just love this place seriously if anyone ever comes here pls tag me in your pics," she wrote.
A photo from Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's Instagram story.@maitreyiramakrishnan | Instagram
This isn't the first time Ramakrishnan has shared her love for Oji Seichi.
The actress even celebrated her 21st birthday there in December 2022. In photos Ramakrishnan shared on Instagram she is eating a bowl of ramen at the restaurant and having a pink cake with the Nintendo character Kirby on it.
She also gave the ramen spot a shoutout in an interview with the Food Network.
"They have their own in-house chili oil that they make. I just love their noodles, they’re my favourite ramen of all time, in my life of 21 years," she said.
Oji Seichi
Address: 354 Broadview Ave, Toronto
Price: 💸 💸
Why You Need To Go: Oji Seichi is a restaurant in Toronto's East Chinatown that specializes in homemade Japanese meals using local ingredients.
"Inspired by our family's Japanese Canadian roots, we focus on bringing people together with ramen, sandys and gyoza," their website says.
It looks like Ramakrishnan is a huge fan of the place and recommends others go and try out the incredible food there as well. Don't forget to tag her in your pics if you do end up going!