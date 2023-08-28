Iman Vellani & Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Crashed Fan Expo In Costume & It's The Perfect Teamup
The GTA representation you love to see.
Fan Expo 2023 took place in Toronto this weekend, and while some of the big names scheduled for the event couldn't make it due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, two A-list Canadians came out to represent.
Iman Vellani, who plays the lead character Kamala Khan in Ms. Marvel, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who plays Devi Vishwakumar on the Netflix hit Never Have I Ever, showed off some seriously fun cosplay at the event.
On Sunday, August 27, Ramakrishnan posted a series of photos to her Instagram story, one of which is of her dressed as Donatello from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Vellani as Jubilee, a mutant member of the X-Men from Marvel Comics.
Given that both actresses are from the GTA, it's great to see the two hanging out in the city and having fun together repping some of their favourite comic book characters!
Iman Vellani & Maitreyi Ramakrishnan at Toronto Fan Expo. @maitreyiramakrishnan | Instagram
Lest you think that Hollywood celebs outsource all their grunt work, Ramakrishnan revealed on her story that she made the Donatello mask herself and that it took her an hour and a half to create. Celebs — they're just like us!
Vellani is due to team up with Brie Larson and Teyonnah Parris in the next Marvel film, titled The Marvels, which is currently scheduled for release in November.
Vellani and Ramakrishnan didn't share any other info about what they got up to at Fan Expo, but both of the actresses have chatted with Narcity about some of their favourite Tim Hortons items, so perhaps they hit up a location after the event.
"So, Tim Hortons has these blueberry donuts, but they don't sell them in every single store anymore but there's one in Richmond Hill and my dad goes to them every single time I come back home and brings me one blueberry donut," Vellani shared last year. "It makes my day."
As for Ramakrishnan, she recently teamed up with Tims for a cookie collaboration, but it's the beverages that have her heart.
"Tim Hortons hot chocolate [is] unmatched," the Never Have I Ever actress explained. "That is my favourite. Probably because I grew up being a scout, I was a part of Girl Scouts Canada [...] and so many scout camps had Tim Hortons hot chocolate, so that was probably what 90% of my blood system is."
Blueberry donuts and a ho cho? Sounds like the perfect way to welcome fall!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.