'Ms. Marvel' Star Iman Vellani Got Back At Her Real-Life Guidance Counsellor In The Show (VIDEO)
She says her Markham high school inspired a few scenes.👀
There is a new Marvel superhero lighting up the screens next week, and the Ms. Marvel star is actually from the GTA.
Iman Vellani who plays Kamala Khan in Ms. Marvel, the first Muslim superhero to make it to the Marvel universe, recently spoke to Narcity about the upcoming show and what it was like to take on the role.
Vellani shared she was able to bring a lot of her real-life experiences to Kamala Khan, a teen going through high school in Jersey City who has to figure out her future after she graduates, get her driver's licence, and of course figure out how to use her newly found superpowers too.
‘Ms. Marvel’ Star Iman Vellani On Being The First Muslim Superhero & Growing Up In Torontowww.youtube.com
Parts of the show were even inspired by some of Vellani's experience at Unionville High School — and we're looking at you, whoever the guidance counsellor was.
"I remember having a conversation with the directors, and they were just like talking about my high school experience like what my favourite teachers were, who I had a crush on, like, everything," Vellani shared.
Vellani admits that her interactions with her own guidance counsellor are actually what inspired one of the scenes in the show.
"I just remember talking to them about my guidance counsellor a lot because I hated my guidance counsellor. Sorry to whoever it was but they were really mean to me, and so now we have that scene."
The guidance counsellor in Ms. Marvel is portrayed by Jordan Firstman, who some people might recognize for his randomly specific impressions.
There are some major similarities between the two
Vellani said that outside of having a guidance counsellor that gets on their nerves, she and Kamala Khan have a lot of similarities.
"Yeah, I mean we pretty much had a very similar life, that's why I kind of took to Kamala a lot when I picked up those comics for the first time," Vellani said.
"It felt like those comics were written for me, and as cheesy as that sounds, I was very possessive over it, you know. I like love the fact that no one really knew who Ms. Marvel was because it felt like it was just this little secret I get to keep and now to be sharing it with the world is so incredibly surreal."
Soon everyone will be able to catch the series when it starts streaming next week, and there are a few things that Vellani hopes viewers can take away from when they watch the show.
"I hope young people are kind of, you know, comforted by the fact that you don't have to have everything figured out at 16. You're allowed to kind of just live your life and explore your passions," Vellani said.
"And of course, we're introducing an entirely new diaspora of fans to the MCU so that's going to be super exciting for young people who never really saw themselves in a positive light on screen before."
Ms. Marvel premieres on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 8.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.