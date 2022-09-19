Jameela Jamil On Trolling She-Hulk & Learning How To 'Kick The Sh*t' Out Of People
"It's so fun to misbehave!"
She-Hulk star Jameela Jamil knows what it's like to get flak on the internet, and she got to turn that feeling around as the evil influencer Titania in Marvel's latest superhero series on Disney Plus.
"It's so fun to misbehave!" the actress recently told Narcity. "I completely understand why people do it. I don't condone it, but I get it."
Jamil stars in the show as She-Hulk's super-powered and litigious nemesis Tahani Al-Jamil, a.k.a. Titania, a woman with the social media presence of Kim Kardashian and the soul of an internet troll.
Titania gets to fight She-Hulk (Canadian Tatiana Maslany) in both the physical and legal sense, and Jamil says she had a blast doing both.
"I love playing the thorn in She-Hulk's side. I enjoy playing the bad guy -- always have," she said. "I am invested in understanding why people behave badly."
She added that her favourite part about the whole experience was working with the stunt department, because they insisted on making everything look authentic.
"I really did enjoy learning how to kick the sh*t out of other people," she said. "Now I just feel brave out in the world. I feel dangerous for the first time ever."
But Jamil's Titania isn't just a supervillain; she's a brand. The actress has been putting in the extra work to build a whole social media presence for Titania, and that includes nasty little TikToks of herself smearing She-Hulk bus ads or stealing her nemesis' trademark on Twitter.
"I'm playing such an overly free, ridiculous woman, although she is kind of imprisoned by her own insecurity and desperation for attention," Jamil said.
Speaking of attention, Jamil is well aware that fans are eagerly awaiting the return of another popular Marvel TV character: Daredevil, played by Charlie Cox.
Jamil said Marvel would put out a hit on her if she revealed any spoilers, but we found a creative way to squeeze a bit of info out of her anyway.
Jamil occasionally sneaks up on celebrities and "sniffs" them for her TikTok account. Keanu Reeves smells like "dignity and goodness," for instance.
So we asked her: What does Daredevil actor Charlie Cox smell like?
"Oh God, he smells like everything good and British," she said. "He smells like a cup of tea and a sausage roll and a really good hug.
"That's not Daredevil," she added, just in case the Marvel SWAT team was on its way. "But you know, I got to spend time with Charlie and he's excellent."
You can watch Jamil take on Maslany's She-Hulk (and Cox's Daredevil?) on Disney Plus, with new episodes dropping every Thursday.