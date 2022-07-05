Hayden Christensen Hopes Natalie Portman Will Return To Star Wars & He's Got Thor Thoughts
"I've heard about this Thor..."
Hayden Christensen and Natalie Portman have come a long way since they discussed sand in the Star Wars prequels, although he admits he'd like to see her return to a galaxy far, far away after the next Thor.
Christensen recently had a bit of fun playing "what if" about his former co-star, now that each of them stars in a major Disney release this summer.
Christensen recently reprised his role as Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+, while Portman will star as a second Thor (call her Mighty Thor) in Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder.
We sat down with Christensen to ask him the ultimate geek question about all of it.
"Who would win: Your Darth Vader or Natalie Portman's Thor?"
Christensen, 41, had a good laugh at the idea.
"I've heard about this Thor version that she's playing," he said. "I haven't had a chance to see it yet, so hard to comment. But I don't know that too many people would stand well against Darth Vader."
He added that with Disney bringing back characters from the Star Wars prequels, he could absolutely see them revisiting stories with Portman's Padme/Queen Amidala some day.
"I would hope so," he said. "The character she plays in Star Wars is a very beloved one."
The two last shared the screen in 2005, when Anakin turns to the dark side and becomes Darth Vader in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.
Christensen has largely backed away from movies in the decade-plus since, and spent much of his time on a farm in Uxbridge, Ontario before they brought him back for Obi-Wan.
Portman hasn't said anything about returning to Star Wars at this point, but Thor: Love and Thunder is a comeback in its own right. She was in the first two of movies from the series, but missed the last one before getting an action hero makeover for Love and Thunder.
The entire six-episode run of Obi-Wan Kenobi is available now on Disney+.
Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theatres on July 7.