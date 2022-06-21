Darth Vader Actor Hayden Christensen Spent Father's Day In Canada & His Day Sounds Adorable
"Best dad in the galaxy."
What does Darth Vader do on Father’s Day?
He grabs pizza and takes a bike ride with his daughter, of course. And no, we’re not talking about Princess Leia.
Canadian actor Hayden Christensen has been on a wild ride since returning as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in Star Wars:Obi-Wan Kenobi, but that didn’t stop him from spending some quality time with daughter Briar Rose, 7, over the weekend.
“I had a great Father’s Day,” Christensen told Narcity in a recent interview. “My daughter outdid herself. We went out and bought a bicycle and went for a bike ride together, and got some pizza and she got me a great gift.”
He added that Briar Rose made him a few gifts, but she also got him a “very cool” and on-brand shirt.
“It said ‘Best dad in the galaxy,’ and (it had) a picture of Darth Vader,” he said.
Adorable, right?
Of course, it's a far cry from what Christensen has been doing in Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Disney+ series that takes place between the original trilogy and the prequels.
Christensen played the doomed Jedi Anakin Skywalker alongside Ewan MacGregor's Obi-Wan in the prequels, but we didn't get to see him put on Vader's helmet until the end of Revenge of the Sith.
He's almost fully Vader in the new Obi-Wan series, and Christensen just might be playing the scariest version of the character yet.
Christensen says this second go as Darth Vader has been very "special" for him, because he gets to share it with his daughter this time -- even if he might not let her see him on screen at this age.
"I haven't shared the films with her yet, but she of course knows about Star Wars and the character that I play," he said.
"I got to take her to set a couple of times," he added. "I did some lightsaber training with her, and it was very special for me."
Christensen, 41, has largely stepped away from movies since the prequels, and has been living on the farm he owns in Uxbridge, Ont.
But based on the reaction to his return as Vader, this might not be the last time we see him in the role.
"I don't know," he said, when asked if he'd come back for another show. "We'll see."
Of course, he might just be playing coy ahead of the series finale, as there are reports that he will be coming back for an Ahsoka in the near future.
The sixth and final episode of Star Wars: Obi Wan Kenobi drops Wednesday on Disney+.