Star Wars Actor Moses Ingram Called Out Toxic Fans & Disney Told Them Not To 'Be A Racist'
"Y'all weird," she said.
Disney stepped up to defend Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi actor Moses Ingram on social media early Tuesday, after she shared some of the racist and toxic messages she's been getting since the show dropped on Disney+ last week.
Ingram plays the villainous Jedi hunter Reva in the show, which sees her chasing Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) during the years between the original Star Wars movies and the prequels.
Only two of the series' six episodes have dropped so far but Ingram has apparently been facing some brutal backlash already. Some of it has been around her character stabbing another popular character, while much of it has explicitly been about race.
Ingram posted several of the messages to her Instagram stories early Tuesday, and the notes included racist slurs, claims that she is a "diversity hire" and even a veiled threat that her days are "numbered."
"Long story short, there are hundreds of those," she said in a video on her stories.
She added that there's "nothing anybody can do to stop this hate," and that she's been fighting a feeling that "I just gotta shut up and take it.
"I'm not built like that," she said. Ingram then thanked the people who show up to defend her online, before sending a simple message to her haters.
"Y'all weird," she said.
Disney's Star Wars social media accounts quickly came to her defence after she shared the posts.
"There are more than 20 million sentient species in the Star Wars galaxy," read a note posted on the franchise's various accounts. "Don't choose to be a racist."
The statement went on to say that Disney is "proud to welcome Moses Ingram to the Star Wars family and excited for Reva's story to unfold."
"If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist."
It's not the first time that toxic fans have gone after BIPOC actors in Star Wars.
Kelly Marie Tran, who played Rose Tico in The Last Jedi and Rise of Skywalker, faced some intense criticism on social media which led her to delete her Instagram altogether.
"It was basically me being like, ‘Oh, this isn’t good for my mental health. I’m obviously going to leave this,'" she told The Hollywood Reporter last year.
John Boyega, who was in all three sequel trilogy movies, also faced some racist backlash after he was cast in The Force Awakens back in 2015. He later criticized Disney for sidelining his character in favour of white heroes in the series.
Ingram's character Reva seems poised to play a central role in Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the early episodes suggest she might not be a 100% baddie all the way through.
The first two episodes debuted on Disney Plus last week, with the remaining four episodes scheduled to drop each Wednesday.