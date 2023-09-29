A Sultry 'Star Wars' Themed Burlesque Show Is Coming To Toronto With 'Sexy Stormtroopers'
“The Empire Strips Back” is coming to town! 👀
If you've ever watched Star Wars and thought "Hey, this would be better if it was sexier," you're in for a treat.
"The Empire Strips Back: A Burlesque Parody" is coming to Toronto this winter, and you can sit back and watch two hours of the tantalizing live performance featuring fan-favourite characters like Stormtroopers, a "lady-like" Luke Skywalker, Boba Fett and more.
According to the show's website, the performance will blend together seduction and sci-fi as it takes the audience "on a journey to the dark side."
"This tantalizing burlesque experience brings your favourite characters to life with loving detail and humour that will leave you laughing and swooning at the same time," it says.
It's worth noting that although the show is inspired by Star Wars and the familiar characters of the franchise, it's not actually been created or endorsed by Disney. It is a parody show — so keep that in mind before you invite along your Star Wars obsessed bestie!
The show will be coming to Toronto on December 29 and will run every Wednesday through Sunday.
On Wednesdays and Thursdays, performances will be at 7:30 p.m., while on Fridays and Saturdays there are performances at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
There's a 4:00 p.m. show on both Saturday and Sunday as well, so if you want to dip out of work early this winter and escape into the world of a Star Wars fantasy, you can head on over to The Royal Cinema.
The duration of the show is around two hours, with a 15-minute intermission. Tickets start at $47 and the show is for those aged 18 years old and up only.
Tickets go on sale as of Wednesday, October 4 at 11 a.m., so if you're keen to see the show you may want to set a reminder.
The Empire Strips Back: A Burlesque Parody
Price: From$47 per ticket
When: From December 29, 2023
Where: 608 College Street, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're a Star Wars lover and burlesque fan, it's time to marry your two interests for an evening of saucy live performances from your favourite characters as you've never seen them before!