Tessa Thompson Of 'Thor: Love & Thunder' Says Frida Kahlo Inspired Her King Valkyrie Look
Phantom of the Opera was also a big part of it!
A new Marvel movie often means fresh comic-inspired superhero costumes — but for Thor: Love and Thunder star Tessa Thompson, the really fun part of playing Valkyrie was coming up with what she wears on her off days.
The actress recently spoke to Narcity about how she and director Taika Waititi came up with everyday looks for Valkyrie in her new job as the king of New Asgard, a small town of Thor's fellow gods on Earth.
"We talked about this idea of like, what is King Valkyrie into on Earth? Like she’s a basketball fan? Yes. And she also really loves musical theatre," Thompson told Narcity.
The result was a stunning mix of tailored suits and custom sports apparel for Valkyrie and made-up city -- with a touch of Frida Kahlo and musical theatre influences thrown in.
"We had conversations around what Valkyrie would look like as king, and we came up with this idea of being inspired by Frida Kahlo," Thompson told Narcity. "She would wear three-piece suits."
Thompson adds that Kahlo was a major influence for her because Valkyrie is queer in the Marvel universe, and she wanted to bring something special to reflect that.
"There’s such fluidity in terms of her gender expression as a queer woman and an artist who I admire so much," Thompson said.
She says Waititi was particularly tickled by the idea that Valkyrie would be into Phantom of the Opera, so that became her night shirt during one particular scene in the film.
"He thought it was so funny and charming," she said.
But off-day apparel aside, Thompson's Valkyrie also gets a new superhero look in the movie — and she says it was very flattering to see people dress up like her at the Thor premiere.
"Seeing little girls and women dressed as Valkyrie really meant a lot to me," she said.
"It's been such a joy to play her and (...) really be part of actively developing what this character would be."
Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder is playing in theatres now.