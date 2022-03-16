'Ms. Marvel' Trailer Featuring A GTA Teen Just Dropped & It Looks Epic (VIDEO)
Coming out on Disney+ on June 8!
A teen from Markham has been living the dream ever since being cast as the main heroine Kamala Khan in Ms. Marvel, and the trailer for this epic series just dropped.*On March 15, Marvel dropped the trailer to the upcoming series, and it's already in the top trending spot on YouTube with over 10 million views and counting.* And, Iman Vellani, looks pretty darn cool in her superhero suit.
Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel | Official Trailer | Disney+www.youtube.com
"Meet Kamala Khan, who's just trying to balance school, her family, and her emerging super powers, in the brand new trailer for Marvel Studios’ @MsMarvel," Marvel Entertainment tweeted about their newest star.
According to IMDb, this is Vellani's first acting credit so far. Talk about memorable firsts!
In the comics, Ms. Marvel follows the story of a Pakistani-American high school student who is growing up in Jersey City.
Some fans expressed their excitement about the new Marvel series on Twitter. One person loved the nod to Scarborough legend, The Weeknd, which used his song "Blinding Lights" in the video.
"I've actually enjoyed how well they have Remixed "BLINDING LIGHTS" by The Weekend!! It fits so well This song can turn a nerd into Cosmic Entity," they tweeted.
Others said they couldn't wait for it to come out officially.
"What a trailer!!!. Cant wait for the premier. GO Ms Marvel," another tweeted.
Even Captain Marvel herself (played by Brie Larson), mentioned the trailer in a tweet.
"You ARE a superhero, Kamala," she said.
You ARE a superhero, Kamala.https://twitter.com/marvel/status/1503732875715178500\u00a0\u2026— Brie Larson (@Brie Larson) 1647388864
Viewers can catch Marvel's newest live-action superhero series on June 8 on Disney+.
*Editor's Note: This article has been updated.