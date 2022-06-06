'Ms. Marvel' Star Iman Vellani Shares Her 5 Favourite Spots Around Toronto (VIDEO)
Iman Vellani, who stars as Marvel's newest superhero Kamala Khan in the upcoming series Ms. Marvel, is from the GTA — and Narcity spoke with her about all of her favourite spots in her hometown.
Since Vellani was raised in Markham, she primarily focused on her go-to spots by where she lives and shared everything from her favourite places to eat to the comic book store she loves to visit.
When it comes to food, Vellani dished three spots as her must-visits whenever she's back at home.
"BarBurrito is like my friends and I go-to burrito spot [and] any ChaTime," Vellani started, and even though both are popular chains across the country there are a few branches of each that locals can check out in Markham.
‘Ms. Marvel’ Star Iman Vellani On Being The First Muslim Superhero & Growing Up In TorontoNarcity | YouTube
Vellani also shared her absolute favourite donut flavour from the iconically Canadian chain, Tim Hortons, and it's apparently a hard one to find.
"So, Tim Horton's has these blueberry donuts, but they don't sell them in every single store anymore but there's one in Richmond Hill and my dad goes to them every single time I come back home and brings me one blueberry donut. It makes my day," Vellani said. (And the award for Dad of the Year goes to...)
Outside of her go-to food spots, Vellani shared some of her favourite places to visit, which include the TIFF Bell Lightbox theatre in downtown Toronto.
"I spent a lot of my Grade 12 year there," Vellani explained. After all, Vellani was part of TIFF's Next Wave Committee in 2020, which is a select group of teenage movie lovers tasked with curating the titular festival.
And then, of course, in true Marvel fan fashion, Vellani also mentioned her comic book store as one of her favourite places in the GTA.
"Heroes World! On Highway 7, go check it out," Vellani added with a smile.
MCU fans can start to stream Ms. Marvel on Wednesday, June 8, only on Disney+.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.