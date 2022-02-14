Super Bowl 2022 Delivered Some Epic Trailers For Marvel, Jordan Peele & Many Other Movies
Here's everything you missed!
Some people watch the Super Bowl for the game. Some watch it as an excuse to eat wings.
We watch it for the movie trailers and let us tell you, this year did not disappoint.
From Marvel superheroes to Jurassic dinosaurs to Jordan Peele's secretive new UFO flick, there were a ton of great teasers during the big game on Sunday.
Here are the best movie trailers that came out of this year's Super Bowl!
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Release Date: May 6, 2022 (North America)
Where: In Theatres
"Don't cast that spell, it's too dangerous."
Picking up after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange gets into a bit of trouble as he deals with a multiverse full of monsters, evil doppelgängers and other highly anticipated surprises from Marvel.
Directed by Sam Raimi, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is sure to be a spectacle with a few surprise cameos. Bonus points if you can find the X-person in this trailer!
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Release Date: Sept. 2, 2022
Where: Amazon Prime
"Haven't you ever wondered what else is out there?"
Before the One Ring ruled them all, Middle-Earth was at peace. That is, until an ancient evil started rising to power. The Rings of Power takes place before The Hobbit and Lord of The Rings and is not a direct prequel series. But, it definitely looks and feels like the original movies, perhaps with a touch of Game of Thrones.
Nope
When: July 22, 2022 (North America)
Where: In Theatres
"What's a bad miracle?"
Do we have an official synopsis for this movie? Nope. We do know that it's directed by Jordan Peele, and it looks like there's a UFO and some horse-riding involved. Watch the trailer and make your predictions!
Jurassic World Dominion
When: June 10, 2022 (North America)
Where: In Theatres
"We not only lack dominion over nature, we're subordinate to it."
Moon Knight
When: March 30, 2022
Where: Disney+
"I can't tell the difference between my waking life and dreams."
The TV next outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Moon Knight sees Oscar Issac's character, Steven Grant, battle with dissociative identity disorder. Grant blacks out, but that's when his alter-ego, the mercenary Marc Spector, takes over Grant's body and becomes Moon Knight.
Ethan Hawke also stars in this one.