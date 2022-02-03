Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
kyle lowry

Kyle Lowry Is In A Canadian Super Bowl Ad & They Roasted His Basketball Skills (VIDEO)

"Kyle Lowry has missed over 6,000 shots in his career. Don't be like Kyle."

Kyle Lowry Is In A Canadian Super Bowl Ad & They Roasted His Basketball Skills (VIDEO)
bitbuy | YouTube

Kyle Lowry might not be a Toronto Raptor anymore, but his ties to Canada still run deep.

The NBA star partnered with Bitbuy, a Canadian crypto company, to appear in a hilarious Super Bowl commercial.

The ad roasts Lowry for supposedly missing 6,000 shots over his basketball career while encouraging Canadians not to miss out on investing opportunities.

"Our next Bitbuy commercial is about missed opportunities," a presenter says before playing Lowry a sample ad.

"Kyle Lowry has missed over 6,000 shots in his career. Don't be like Kyle and miss your opportunity again, and again, and again, and again, and again," the commercial's narrator drones as a huge red X appears on the basketball player's face.

"Seriously?" Lowry can be heard saying in response to the dig.

Binu Koshy, BitBuy's Communications Director, told Narcity that the spot marks the "first time a Canadian crypto company has partnered with a professional athlete from one of the major sports leagues."

The company signed a deal with Lowry on December 2 and flew down to Miami on his day off to shoot three commercials.

Kyle Lowry, who is now a Miami Heat point guard, has never shied away from his love for the 6ix. Back in November, Lowry revealed that the city is still his home and that he plans to sign a one-day contract and retire as a Raptor.

So, it's not that surprising that he chose to appear in a Canadian Super Bowl commercial, opposed to an American one.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

toronto raptors

Nick Nurse Is Going To Be In 'Murdoch Mysteries' Next Week & His Outfit Is Everything

It almost suits him too well.

@cbcmurdoch | Instagram, Raptors | Twitter

Is there anything that Nick Nurse can't do?

The Raptors head coach will appear on an episode of the beloved CBC period drama Murdoch Mysteries next week, and by the looks of his outfit, fans are in for quite the show.

Keep Reading Show less

Here's How You Can Watch The 2022 Super Bowl In Canada If You Don't Have Cable

It's only the biggest game of the NFL season! 🏈

Gpointstudio | Dreamstime, JESHOOTS.com | Pexels

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

The countdown is on to NFL's biggest game of the season!

Keep Reading Show less
toronto raptors

Kyle Lowry Returns To Toronto Next Month & Fans Are Worried It'll Be To An Empty Arena

Some fans are threatening to riot. 😬

All Pro Reels | Flickr, Wwphoto | Dreamstime

The much-anticipated return of the Raptors' GOAT Kyle Lowry to Toronto could go off with a whimper rather than a shout next month following changes to the NBA's schedule and new COVID-19 health measures.

On Monday, the team announced a list of alterations to its 2021-2022 calendar. A total of six games were rescheduled, including the Raptors bout against the Miami Heat at Scotiabank Arena, which has been moved to February 1, 2022.

Keep Reading Show less
toronto raptors

Raptors Fans Are Being Kicked Out Of Scotiabank Arena For Not Wearing Their Masks

Unless you're eating or drinking, you have to be masked.

Paul Savaria | Dreamstime

If you're a die-hard Raptors fan, you'll want to start wearing your mask properly if you want to watch the entire game. Scotiabank Arena has started to crack down on mask mandates and is kicking people out of the venue who aren't following the rules.

According to the Toronto Star, the number of Raptors fans ejected from the arena saw a slight uptick this week after 17 non-compliers were kicked out during the team's Tuesday faceoff against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Keep Reading Show less