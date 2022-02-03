Kyle Lowry Is In A Canadian Super Bowl Ad & They Roasted His Basketball Skills (VIDEO)
"Kyle Lowry has missed over 6,000 shots in his career. Don't be like Kyle."
Kyle Lowry might not be a Toronto Raptor anymore, but his ties to Canada still run deep.
The NBA star partnered with Bitbuy, a Canadian crypto company, to appear in a hilarious Super Bowl commercial.
The ad roasts Lowry for supposedly missing 6,000 shots over his basketball career while encouraging Canadians not to miss out on investing opportunities.
"Our next Bitbuy commercial is about missed opportunities," a presenter says before playing Lowry a sample ad.
"Kyle Lowry has missed over 6,000 shots in his career. Don't be like Kyle and miss your opportunity again, and again, and again, and again, and again," the commercial's narrator drones as a huge red X appears on the basketball player's face.
"Seriously?" Lowry can be heard saying in response to the dig.
Binu Koshy, BitBuy's Communications Director, told Narcity that the spot marks the "first time a Canadian crypto company has partnered with a professional athlete from one of the major sports leagues."
The company signed a deal with Lowry on December 2 and flew down to Miami on his day off to shoot three commercials.
Kyle Lowry, who is now a Miami Heat point guard, has never shied away from his love for the 6ix. Back in November, Lowry revealed that the city is still his home and that he plans to sign a one-day contract and retire as a Raptor.
So, it's not that surprising that he chose to appear in a Canadian Super Bowl commercial, opposed to an American one.