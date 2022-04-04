Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

toronto raptors

A Kyle Lowry Statue Popped Up In Toronto Last Weekend & Fans Had A Few Things To Say

"This is the worst statue since Ronaldo."

Toronto Staff Writer
Kyle Lowry walking onto court at Scotiabank Arena Sunday night. Right: Lowry with his kids.

@raptors | Instagram

Kyle Lowry's long-awaited return to the Scotiabank Arena over the weekend was always going to be an emotional occasion filled with standing ovations and tears. Still, not everything went off without a hitch.

A pop-up statue of the Raptors icon showed up outside the arena a few hours ahead of Sunday night's game, a touching gesture, but one that nevertheless had some fans scratching their heads.

Photos of the sculpture quickly began showing up on Twitter, with users pointing out its lack of resemblance to the NBA star, especially when it came to his lower half.

"ima go downtown and put some butt pads on that Lowry statue y'all want anything?" joked one disappointed fan.

"Ass isn't big enough," bluntly added another Twitter user.

According to Yahoo Sports, the origins behind the tribute are unknown. However, reports suggest a collab between TSN and the Raptors organization. Nevertheless, it's unlikely either will be eager to take credit now.

Reports also suggest that the statue could be a preview of a future carving of Lowry that'll become a future staple of Scotiabank Arena. Let's hope they consider some of the more reasonable criticisms.

Whether you love him or hate him, Lowry's legacy in the city was undoubtedly cemented last week, with Mayor John Tory even going as far to proclaim April 3, 2022, as Kyle Lowry Day.

"Kyle Lowry is one of the greatest Raptors players of all time and has proven over his career in Toronto that he will always be a champion of our great city," the mayor wrote in the declaration," Tory wrote on Sunday.

