Kyle Lowry Returns To Toronto Next Week & This Raptors Player Plans To 'Whoop His A**'
They won't be going easy on Lowry.
Kyle Lowry will return to Scotiabank Arena on Sunday when Miami plays Toronto. The event will undoubtedly be emotional for fans and players alike, but that doesn't mean the Raptors plan to let their former teammate off easy.
Raptors stars Thaddeus Young and Chris Boucher shared their thoughts on Lowry's return to Toronto during the latest episode of Hustle Play, talking about the player's impact on them while also throwing a bit of playful shade his way.
"I didn't talk about coming back, but I did tell him we're going to try and whoop his a**," Boucher said when asked if he had talked to Lowry about his return.
"But that's all, really. I mean, Kyle, you know, he's always been a vet for me. He actually made me understand the game a lot more. I should've understood that last year when I was playing with him," he added.
Lowry recently opened up to Doug Smith of the Toronto Star, telling him what it means for him personally to return to the city, stating that his time here helped him grow as a person, even off the court.
"The people I was able to connect with outside of basketball are special. We grew as a group and they watched me grow as a man and grow as a father and grow in every way," Lowry said.
"They were just a part of everything, they were my family and my friends. We adopted each other."
So, it looks like Raptors fans will need a tissue box for this weekend's game because it will be a tear-jerker.