Kyle Lowry Says Retiring With The Raptors Is 'Everything' & He Still Considers Toronto Home
"I will sign a one-day contract."
The Toronto Raptors will always be Kyle Lowry's team. No matter where his NBA career takes him, the 6ix will always be his home.
The Miami Heat point guard recently opened up to The Undefeated about his love for Toronto, in which he cited his enduring relationship with the team's president Masai Ujiri and his continuing connection to the city that made him a champion.
"I still text Masai. There are no hard feelings. We've all had an open line of communication. And for me, it was very bittersweet because I never wanted to leave," Lowry said.
"That's still home. Like I've said, and I'll say it now, I will sign a one-day contract and I'll retire as a Toronto Raptor. That is my everything," he added.
The Raptors GOAT also talked about how his absence has created an opportunity for the team's rising stars including Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby, who he considers to be family.
"I left the franchise in a great place to my little brothers. They are truly my little brothers. No, they are family. They are equals to me. They're just younger than me."
"We've created bonds that we will have forever," Lowry added.
The former Raptor is scheduled to make what will surely be an emotional return to the Scotiabank Arena on February 3, 2022.
"I'm a man's man, but I know I'm going to be a little bit sensitive and crying that day," he joked.