toronto raptors

Lowry Says 'It Was Time' For Him To Leave TO But Wants The Raptors To Be 'Champions Again'

"We all were mutually agreed that it was time."

Lowry Says 'It Was Time' For Him To Leave TO But Wants The Raptors To Be 'Champions Again'
Raptors | Twitter

Kyle Lowry may not be a Raptor anymore, but his love for Toronto still runs championship deep.

The 35-year-old NBA star, who played with the team for nine seasons before being traded to the Heat back in August, recently opened up to The New York Times about the circumstances leading up to his departure.

"We all were mutually agreed that it was time," Lowry said. "It's hard to put it into words. It was just time. For me, I knew with Miami it was the right situation, right timing, right place, right people, right everything."

The former Raptors, who hopes to retire with the team, believes that his absence will allow rising stars Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam to take the reigns.

"Freddy, OG, Pascal, now they have to take the interviews, and they have to do all the media. Because I'm the guy who was like, 'Yo, it's on me,'" he added.

"I want them to be the All-Stars. I want them to be the champions again. I want them to get opportunities to create generational wealth."

