Kyle Lowry's Mom Went To Last Night's Raptors Game & She's Still Repping Merch
The GOAT's mom still has love for Toronto.
The Toronto Raptors may not have Kyle Lowry on the court anymore, but they have his mom in the stands, and by the looks of it, she's still a big fan.
Marie Hollaway took to Twitter on Thursday night to share a few close-up photos from the team's bout against the Philadelphia 76ers with the caption "I couldn't stay away."
I couldn\u2019t stay away\u2026pic.twitter.com/3hVdDRgSwb— marie hollaway (@marie hollaway) 1636676332
The iconic mother of two also shared a selfie of herself repping Raptors gear, causing fans to pour messages of love and appreciation into the comment thread.
Despite his trade to the Miami Heat over the summer, it's not surprising to see the Lowry family showing up for the Raptors. After all, the GOAT himself still has deep ties to the team.
Last month, the NBA star revealed that he still hopes Toronto will win another championship and hopes his absence will allow the team's rising stars Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, and OG Anunoby to come into their own.
"I want them to be the All-Stars. I want them to be the champions again. I want them to get opportunities to create generational wealth," he said.