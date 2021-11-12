Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Sports
toronto raptors

Kyle Lowry's Mom Went To Last Night's Raptors Game & She's Still Repping Merch

The GOAT's mom still has love for Toronto.

Kyle Lowry's Mom Went To Last Night's Raptors Game & She's Still Repping Merch
Marie Hollaway | Twitter

The Toronto Raptors may not have Kyle Lowry on the court anymore, but they have his mom in the stands, and by the looks of it, she's still a big fan.

Marie Hollaway took to Twitter on Thursday night to share a few close-up photos from the team's bout against the Philadelphia 76ers with the caption "I couldn't stay away."

The iconic mother of two also shared a selfie of herself repping Raptors gear, causing fans to pour messages of love and appreciation into the comment thread.

Despite his trade to the Miami Heat over the summer, it's not surprising to see the Lowry family showing up for the Raptors. After all, the GOAT himself still has deep ties to the team.

Last month, the NBA star revealed that he still hopes Toronto will win another championship and hopes his absence will allow the team's rising stars Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, and OG Anunoby to come into their own.

"I want them to be the All-Stars. I want them to be the champions again. I want them to get opportunities to create generational wealth," he said.

From Your Site Articles

Fred VanVleet Just Revealed That He Still Talks To Kyle Lowry After Every Raptors Game

"This is obviously a relationship that'll probably be for life." 😭

@raptors | Instagram

They may not be teammates anymore, but the friendship between Fred VanVleet and Kyle Lowry has only gotten stronger. In fact, dare we say, it could be giving the DeRozan bromance a run for its money.

VanVleet opened up about his strong connection with the Raptors GOAT during an appearance on Sportsnet 590 The FAN this Tuesday, revealing he still talks to him every day.

Keep Reading Show less

Fred VanVleet Just Called Out The 'Idiots On Twitter' & Put Pascal Siakam's Haters On Blast

Freddy has a message for the haters out there.

Raptors | Instagram

Fred VanVleet isn't letting Pascal Siakam doubters off the hook following the all-star's triumphant return to Scotiabank Arena last night.

The Raptors guard told reporters during a post-game conference on Sunday that he wasn't surprised to see Siakam, who he praised as the team's franchise player, go all out for his first home-court appearance in over a year.

"For a first game, I thought he looked pretty good. It's good to have him out there. You kind of forget how much he can do and what he brings to the table. Obviously, he's our franchise player and this thing is not going to go anywhere without him," VanVleet said, before throwing some shade at his haters.

Keep Reading Show less

Nick Nurse Finally Explained Why He Squats So Much On The Sidelines & It's So Wholesome

His iconic move is for the fans.

@raptors | Instagram

If there's anything that Nick Nurse likes more than basketball, it's squatting. The Toronto Raptors coach has been known for adopting the stance at games over the years, but why is he always trying to get such a workout during play?

Nurse has finally revealed the reasoning behind the deep squat on the sidelines and it's actually super wholesome.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet Says He's The 'Old Angry Man' & 'Jerk' Of The Team

VanVleet is already taking over leadership duties.

Raptors | Twitter

Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet has some big shoes to fill this year, and he's got no time to buddy around with the team's rookies.

The 27-year-old NBA star told reporters during a post-game interview on Wednesday that he's become somewhat of a drill sergeant to his new teammates.

Keep Reading Show less