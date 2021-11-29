Kyle Lowry & DeMar DeRozan Bromance Is So Strong That It's Making Us Miss The OG Raptors
They still talk every day.
If you ever doubted whether Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan would still be best friends after the Raptors, Sunday night's faceoff between the Miami Heat and the Chicago Bulls probably had you feeling pretty silly.
The NBA stars' bromance was on full display as their teams duked it out at the United Center in Illinois, and dare I say, it might've been heartwarming enough to melt even the iciest of sports fans' hearts.
Brothers.\n\n@DeMar_DeRozan x @Klow7pic.twitter.com/YWFAYnzkJv— Chicago Bulls (@Chicago Bulls) 1638059162
The two could be seen embracing and joking around like a couple of giddy high school kids ahead of their game on Sunday, footage that'll have you calling your best friend up quicker than you can say, "I miss you, bro."
As if that wasn't wholesome enough, DeRozan also opened up about his ride-or-die relationship with Lowry during a post-game conference, because that's clearly all anyone wants to talk about.
“If my mom had another son, it’d be Kyle. If his mom had another son, it’d be me, you know? That’s as simple as I can put it,” DeRozan gushed to reporters. “That’s how close we are. That’s what it is to me. He’s like a big brother to me, and vice versa, I’m like a big brother him even though he’s older. That's just my man.”
And of course, Lowry also had nothing but praise for his brother from another mother during his post-game interview.
“He’s in a great place,” the Raptors GOAT said. “He’s leading these young guys. He's showing these guys how to, you know, win and close out games, and he’s kind of showing the world that he still is really, really talented at basketball.”
