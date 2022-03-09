Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
toronto raptors

DeMar DeRozan Reveals What It Would've Taken For Him To Return To The Raptors (VIDEO)

If only Lowry had stayed.

DeMar DeRozan playing for the Raptors in 2018.

DeMar DeRozan playing for the Raptors in 2018.

Wikimedia Commons

It's no secret that Raptors fans are nostalgic, especially when it comes to the Lowry-DeRozan era, and the latter recently shared what it would've taken for him to return to his old stomping ground in Toronto.

DeMar DeRozan opened up about his time as a free agent last year during a recent appearance on Serge Ibaka's How Hungry Are You?, revealing his thoughts on re-signing with Toronto.

The full episode dropped on Sportsnet on Wednesday, March 9.

How Hungry Are you? with DeMar DeRozan teaserwww.youtube.com

The 32-year-old, who signed with the Chicago Bulls in August 2021, was asked if he would've returned to the 6ix if they made him an offer, and from the sounds of it, his decision would've been more about friendship than money.

"If Kyle was there," DeRozan responded. "It started with me and Kyle, that's the only person I wanna keep it rolling with."

The NBA star also shared his thoughts on the team's current roster, expressing pride and a slight disinterest in rejoining the fold, which now features Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam at the helm.

"I love all those guys, but I think I told one of those guys… that's their team," DeRozan added. "My history there is stamped and sealed... I wouldn't feel like myself if I went back trying to be like I was."

In the end, the likelihood of the former Raptors calling Scotiabank Arena home again seemed more like a daydream than something real, but it's clear he's got nothing but love for the new era.

"They've earned everything they have there. They've earned to be starters, to be the face of that franchise. And I love rooting for them, from elsewhere."

Still, the notion of the two's glorious return will likely never die for Toronto fans, at least not until they both retire.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...