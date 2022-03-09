DeMar DeRozan Reveals What It Would've Taken For Him To Return To The Raptors (VIDEO)
If only Lowry had stayed.
It's no secret that Raptors fans are nostalgic, especially when it comes to the Lowry-DeRozan era, and the latter recently shared what it would've taken for him to return to his old stomping ground in Toronto.
DeMar DeRozan opened up about his time as a free agent last year during a recent appearance on Serge Ibaka's How Hungry Are You?, revealing his thoughts on re-signing with Toronto.
The full episode dropped on Sportsnet on Wednesday, March 9.
How Hungry Are you? with DeMar DeRozan teaserwww.youtube.com
The 32-year-old, who signed with the Chicago Bulls in August 2021, was asked if he would've returned to the 6ix if they made him an offer, and from the sounds of it, his decision would've been more about friendship than money.
"If Kyle was there," DeRozan responded. "It started with me and Kyle, that's the only person I wanna keep it rolling with."
The NBA star also shared his thoughts on the team's current roster, expressing pride and a slight disinterest in rejoining the fold, which now features Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam at the helm.
"I love all those guys, but I think I told one of those guys… that's their team," DeRozan added. "My history there is stamped and sealed... I wouldn't feel like myself if I went back trying to be like I was."
In the end, the likelihood of the former Raptors calling Scotiabank Arena home again seemed more like a daydream than something real, but it's clear he's got nothing but love for the new era.
"They've earned everything they have there. They've earned to be starters, to be the face of that franchise. And I love rooting for them, from elsewhere."
Still, the notion of the two's glorious return will likely never die for Toronto fans, at least not until they both retire.