Serge Ibaka Shared Big Love For Toronto & Explained Why The City Still Feels Like Home (VIDEO)
Serge Ibaka may no longer call Toronto home, but the former Raptors player has nothing but love for the city.
Earlier this week, Ibaka shared what returning to the 6ix feels like since leaving the team after the 2019-2020 season.
“After four years, every time I come back here people still make me feel like it was yesterday," the athlete said. "Every time when I come back here I feel like home. I think that, to me, is the most important thing."
Ibaka, who was part of the Raptors' lineup when the team won the NBA championship title back in 2019, has fond memories of that run and called it "a blessing."
"Sometimes life is more than just basketball," he shared. "Of course, we have great memories, yeah, we won the championship."
The Congo-born athlete also shouted out the diversity of the city.
"This is one of the beautiful places where you see so many people from different places," Ibaka explained. "The culture here, it's just so amazing, you feel so comfortable. When I'm here I feel so comfortable because I feel like I'm not the only one from somewhere else. It's so beautiful."
And while he hasn't played for the Raptors in a few years, Ibaka still feels welcome in the city.
"Toronto is like my second home here, because of all the things I do off the court, you know, my connection with the fans," he said.
Ibaka isn't the only Raptor from the championship team to share kind words for the city.
Fred VanVleet recently announced he'd be leaving the team and thanked Toronto for watching him grow.
"I am forever indebted to the franchise that gave me a shot when no one else would," wrote VanVleet on Instagram. "We built things together that can never be broken, and accomplished things that will stand forever."
"I went from the fans not knowing who I was, to fan favorite, to most hated and I’m thankful for every second of it," he continued. "To the city, franchise, and country that watched me grow every step of the way - THANK YOU."
