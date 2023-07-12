Simu Liu Shouted Out New Toronto Raptor Gradey Dick For His 'Swagginess' & He Has A Point
Toronto will be seeing a whole lot of Dick. 👀
Toronto Raptors' newest rookie Gradey Dick has already earned the respect of two Toronto legends.
The 19-year-old player is freshly signed to the Raptors, but he's already left an impression with Barbie star Simu Liu and former Raptor Jeremy Lin.
Dick showed up to the 2023 NBA draft in a glittering ruby-red sequin suit, iced out with a personalized gold dangling chain and red bottom shoes, and fans are already eating up the player's style.
In a video posted to Twitter by the NBA, Dick explained that his outfit was actually a shout-out to the Wizard of Oz and his own Kansas roots.
"So I'm from Kansas, Dorothy. You know Dorothy from Kansas, Wizard of Oz, she's got her little red slippers. I got the red top," he said.
Dick was a first-round pick for the Toronto Raptors, and he signed a contract for the 2024-25 season with two option years, according to Sportsnet, so Toronto will be seeing a whole lot of Dick in the next year.
During the CCYAA Celebrity Classic game hosted by Liu and Lin, the pair commented on Dick's sequin suit drip to Entertainment Tonight.
"I was shocked in a good way at the audacity of him to wear what he wore on draft night," said Lin.
"I think that's definitely going to carry over to the court because it takes a level of swag to be able to do that. And I don't think he would do that if he didn't have that same swag and energy on the court. So I'm definitely excited to see what he does here."
Liu commented on the level of "swagginess" it takes to put on an outfit like that.
"I definitely echo that sentiment. I think it takes a certain amount of swagginess and confidence to just put on a really bright outfit and sit in front of the lights and camera. He's definitely got a fan in me. I think he's a swaggy dude, so I can't wait to see what he does on the court," said Liu. (While wearing a neon pink mesh tank top with matching shorts and a visor.)
This isn't the first time Dick has wowed NBA fans.
Dick released an introduction video that looks straight out of Will Ferrell'sAnchormanwhere he dawned a red silk robe and stroked a Bengal cat before deeming himself "the most interesting rookie in the league."
Dick is coming in hot on social media, so fans will just have to wait and see what this rookie gets up to next.