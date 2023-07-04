So Many Big-Name Celebrities Will Be In Toronto This Month & Here's Where You Can Find Them
Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, and more!
Toronto is filled with celebrities this summer, from touring musicians to talented actors shooting their next big hit.
The 6ix has become a hot destination for film and TV, and as one of the biggest North American cities, we're lucky enough to get tour dates for most of the big names (with the glaring exception of Taylor Swift), so the city is going to be hot with celebs this summer.
In July 2023, Toronto will host some of the biggest celebrities in the world, from Beyoncé to Alicia Keys and even Post Malone, with concert dates in the city.
Classic shows like Chucky with Jennifer Tilly and Reacher with Alan Ritchson will also be shooting in Toronto, so you may be able to spot some of your favourite TV actors too.
Plenty of celebs will also be in town for the Chinese Canadian Youth Athletic Association (CCYAA) Celebrity Classic game hosted by Simu Liu and Jeremy Lin.
With so many celebs on the go this month, here's an official breakdown of big stars in town throughout July 2023 and where you might spot them.
Beyoncé
Beyoncé is coming to Toronto for her Renaissance World Tour on July 8 and July 9 at the Rogers Centre.
On Ticketmaster, tickets for her show start in the $200 range, so if you have a couple of hundred dollars to spare, you can see the musical icon right here in Toronto.
But for those of you who can't afford to splurge on tickets this summer, Beyoncé is in town for two days, so you may be able to spot the Crazy in Love singer going out for dinner or drinks.
Chinese Canadian Youth Athletic Association Celebrity Classic
The CCYAA Celeb Classic is back, and you can catch some of your favourite celebrities duking it out in a game of basketball on July 8 at the University of Toronto.
The charity basketball game is hosted by Barbie star Simu Liu and Jeremy Lin, and proceeds from the event will go towards the Jeremy Lin Foundation and the CCYAA.
Over 20 celebrities, athletes and personalities from the North American Asian community will attend, including big names like Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Andrew Phung.
So if you're looking to catch a big group of celebs in one place, you can buy a ticket starting at $75.
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys will be gracing Toronto with her presence on July 14 at Scotiabank Arena on her Keys To The Summer Tour.
If you want to see Keys in action, you can snag a ticket on Ticketmaster for around $94, although if you do plan on attending, don't make the same mistake another Canadian fan did and try to kiss her.
Keys also made a surprise visit to Sephora in Toronto last year, so if you happen to be shopping at the beauty store around July 14, keep your eyes open.
Tyga
Tyga will be in Toronto on July 15, and you'll have two chances to see the performer.
The rapper will be at Cabana Pool Bar at 1 p.m., although tickets for this event are already sold out, and he'll be at REBEL nightclub later that same day at 10 p.m.
If you want to see the rapper, you can buy tickets starting at $30.78 off Ticketweb.
Post Malone
Post Malone will be in the city for two nights on his If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying tour.
The rap star will be performing on July 19 and July 20 at the Budweiser Stage, so you can groove to the star's music under the stars.
Tickets for his concert start at just under $200 on Ticketmaster for both nights, so if you're looking to spot the star, you can dish out a couple hundred bucks.
Although who knows where the star will end up during the day before his shows, so keep your eyes peeled while walking around downtown!
P!nk
Pink will be bringing her tour P!NK: Summer Carnival 2023 to Toronto on July 24 at the Roger Centre.
Although concertgoers won't just see Pink, they'll also be able to catch Brandi Carlile, GROUPLOVE, and KidCutUp in the lineup.
Tickets for the show start around $250 dollars on Ticketmaster, so you can bite the bullet and purchase a ticket or roll the dice and hope to spot the singer out and about in Toronto.
Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa
What's better than seeing two rap legends for the price of one concert ticket?
Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa will be taking over Budweiser Stage on July 26 for the H.S. Reunion Tour alongside fellow musicians Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama.
You'll be able to catch all of the celebs on stage with tickets starting around $130 on Ticketmaster.
Although, who knows if these stars will hit up somewhere before or after their shows, so keep an eye out if you happen to be out on the town on July 26.
50 Cent
If you want to throw it back old school, you can catch 50 Cent at Budweiser Stage in Toronto on July 31.
The 47-year-old rapper will be performing live, and you can score tickets for around $217 on StubHub.
Alan Ritchson
Alan Ritchson is reprising his role as Jack Reacher in Season 3 of Amazon Prime Video's popular series Reacher, and you might be able to spot him in Toronto this month.
The crime drama adapted from Lee Child's Jack Reacher books will be filming in Toronto over the summer from June 19, 2023, to November 22, 2023, according to Hollywood North Buzz.
The next season is rumoured to be based on Child's book One Shot, and if season three is anything like Season's 1 and 2, there will be plenty of locations you'll be able to spot the actor.
In November 2022, the show was spotted filming at Hendriks Restaurant & Bar in downtown Toronto and in downtown Brampton.
Jennifer Tilly
If you're a horror fan, you'll be screaming to hear that Jennifer Tilly, otherwise known as the bride of Chucky, is returning to her role as the murderous Tiffany Valentine in Chucky Season 3.
Season 3 of the TV horror series will be shooting in Toronto until August 2023, according to Collider, so you may be able to spot the cast out and about in Toronto.
Tilly recently posted a photo of herself and Daniel Getzoff walking in downtown Toronto on July 3, and last week, she posted a photo at Toronto's French bistro restaurant Parquet.
So even if you don't happen to spot Tilly on set, you may just run into her at a Toronto restaurant or while out for a stroll down the street.
Previously Chucky has filmed in Toronto's Distillery District and the Sheridan Centre in Mississauga, so who knows if this season will bring them back!