Some Major Celebs Will Be In Toronto In November & One Star Is Bringing Christmas With Her
Christmas is coming early!
Many big celebrities will be stopping in Toronto for a visit this November, including Adam Sandler, Pete Davidson and the so-called "Queen of Christmas," Mariah Carey.
Celebrity sightings in Toronto next month will be off the charts, and if you're looking to see some of the world's biggest stars in the 6ix, you may want to get your wallet ready.
Singers such Kesha and more will be touring through Toronto in concert, and if you're looking to laugh, you can catch some pretty stellar comedy shows starring major talent from Sandler to Davidson.
If you are a fan of the podcastCall Her Daddy,you'll also be able to watch Alex Cooper in action in Toronto on her Unwell Tour.
Hollywood remains mostly shut down due to the ongoing actors' strike, and that means most international productions in Toronto are also on pause, so you're less likely to bump into someone from your favourite Netflix show these days. Still, there are plenty of comedy and music acts coming through the city in November, so there'll be plenty of talent around town.
Here are seven big stars coming to Toronto in November 2023 and where you might spot them.
Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler is coming to Toronto on November 7 for his I Missed You Tour with a surprise guest, and you can see him perform live at Scotiabank Arena.
Tickets on Ticketmaster are almost sold out, so if you haven't snagged tickets to his show yet, you'll have to bite the bullet and buy platinum tickets for about $1,250.
If you can't wrap your head around spending your rent money to see Sandler perform, you might have a chance of spotting him around town.
Sandler knows Toronto pretty well at this point, after shooting his Netflix movie You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah in the city last year. He also got out into the community, where he was spotted playing pickup basketball and hanging out in Yorkville.
So you may want to linger in Yorkville before or after his show to try and catch a glimpse of him!
Pete Davidson
Pete Davidson is coming to Toronto on November 11 for two shows: one at 7:00 p.m. and another at 9:30 p.m. at the Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre Centre.
You can see the comic live and according to Ticketmaster, tickets for both shows are around $300 to $400.
If you don't want to pay a ticket to see the legendary "Skete" in person, you can hope that Davidson goes out after his show.
Mariah Carey
The "Queen of Christmas" is coming back to Toronto!
Whistle-tone legend Mariah Carey is coming to Toronto on her Merry Christmas One And All! tour on November 27 at Scotiabank Arena.
You can sing along with Carey as she belts out Christmas tunes, with tickets starting at around $130 on Ticketmaster.
Last year, during her Christmas tour, Carey sang a heartwarming duet with her daughter Monroe Cannon, so who knows, maybe fans can expect another family duet.
Kesha
Do you wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy?
Kesha is coming to Toronto on November 6 on her The Only Love Tour, and you can watch her perform at History at 7 p.m.
Tickets for the show start at around $140 on Ticketmaster, and she's only in town for one night so you'll want to jump on it fast.
Although, who knows, maybe the star will grab dinner beforehand or hit the town afterward to celebrate!
Either way, get your glitter and a bottle of jack ready just in case.
Alex Cooper
Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper is coming to Toronto on her Unwell Tour, and you can watch this star in action.
If you're still getting familiar with the podcast, Cooper interviews trending celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Miley Cyrus, and John Mayer and talks about all things sex and pop culture. You can frequently listen to her grilling celebs on their personal lives and careers, and this time, she's taking her gig on tour.
Cooper will be in Toronto on November 5 at Meridian Hall. Cooper hasn't announced any guest stars for her tour, yet but she has been teasing a star-studded line up on Instagram.
So, who knows? Fans might be surprised with an additional celebrity sighting just by attending her show.
Tickets for the show are sold out on Ticketmaster so unless you can find a reputable reseller, you may just have to wait outside of the venue to try and sneak a peek at Cooper.
KISS
Are you ready to rock your heart out?
KISS will be stopping in Toronto on November 22 for their KISS: End of the Road World Tour , and you can see this classic rock band live at Scotiabank Arena.
So, if you were made for loving KISS, you can get tickets at Ticketmaster starting at around $260.
KISS will also be playing in Ottawa on November 21 at the Canadian Tire Centre, so you can catch them there if their Toronto date doesn't work for you.
This means you might spot Gene Simmons and the rest of the band hanging out at local restaurants or even running into fans – although they might be able to fly under the radar without their signature leather outfits and face paint.
AKON
Convicts and everyone who wants to make love right now rejoice!
Akon is headed to Toronto on his AKON Super Fan Tour on November 15 at REBEL, and you can dance the night away winding and grinding.
If you can't recall some of this star's biggest hits you've probably danced along to his songs "Smack That," "Bartender," and belted out his hit "Lonely" once or twice.
If you're a superfan of Akon you can score tickets for his show on Ticketmaster starting at around $160 for general admission.
Akon only has one Toronto show scheduled on his tour so act fast!
Toronto is going to be jam-packed with celebs in November 2023 and you never know who you're going to run into on the street so keep your eyes open Toronto!
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.