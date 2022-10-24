Kesha Performed At A Texas Christian College & People Are Making Fun Of The Irony
Videos show her holding bras students threw on stage. 😳
The middle of the semester can be a difficult time for college students as they tend to feel burnout while trying to finish their tests and homework. One way a particular college in Fort Worth, TX chose to show they care for their community was by hosting a free concert.
However, the event was unlike any other, and TikTok is now talking all about it.
Last week, singer Kesha helped the "zillennial" crowd attending the Texas Christian University forget about midterm exams for a night and relive their middle school years with an exclusive concert that several social media posts show was full of funny randomness.
@clairekgroves
THE WAY EVERYONE IS SPRINTING BAHAHAH 💀 #tcu #kesha #viral #trending #collegelife #collegefootball #dallas #trending #relationshipgoals #canibalchallenge #canibal #throwback #hotanddangerous #tcuhornedfrogs #tcugirls #girlsnight #fall #fup #makwthisviral
In a video posted by user Claire Groves (@clairekgroves), you can see students sprinting to reach the stage for showtime. The clip has now gained more than 800,000 views on the app, with thousands of comments laughing at the mad dash and saying they'd probably do the same to reach the concert.
Other Texas college students from Baylor University and Texas State University are even tagging their schools, asking if they could get the same event.
You can spot multiple comments like "@TXST step up," "Can we get this at UT Arlington?😭," and "KESHA COME TO TECH."
Further adding to the proof of silliness, another Claire's TikTok video from the event that has gone viral on social media shows the musician dancing with two backup dancers on leashes.
@clairekgroves
On this episode of selling sunset: #tcu #kesha #sellingsunset #viral #trending #sellingsunset #sellingsunsetnetflix #college #concerts #keshatiktok #fall #viralvideo
But the focus wasn't on the fact that they were leashed. The 2.7 million viewers are all focused on how the two bald performers look eerily similar to the Oppenheim twins from Netflix's Selling Sunset.
The music artist even mentioned in the comment section that she was happy people caught on to the resemblance.
Kesha's comment on Claire Groves viral TikTok.clairekgroves | TikTok
Lastly, the irony of the 'Cannibal' singer performing at a Christian college was not lost on some people.
"Why would I NEVER expect TCU to book Kesha? 😳😂," a user commented on the viral TikTok clip of the artist and her dancers.
User Josie (@josiemcclure) attended the show and also compiled some of the singer's quotes throughout the concert, and they aren't quite savory.
@josiemccluree
this is your sign to come to tcu… happy tuesday!!! #kesha #texaschristianuniversity #fallconcert #college
Kesha can be heard saying things like "this is the time when you take off your clothes” and "as of today, I am no longer faking any orgasms,” to which the crowd erupted in screams as a response.
The singer also showed the audience a slew of bras.
The Lone Star State institute is apparently used to star-studded appearances as the Student Government Association holds an annual fall concert that has seen other stars like Flor Rida and X Ambassadors.