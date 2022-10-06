A Mexican 'Banda' Danced With A K-Pop Group In Texas & Their Performance Is Going Viral
Music is certainly a universal language.
The K-pop idol group MustB was joined by a Mexican "banda" called Grupo Control during a concert that took place over the past weekend in South Padre Island, TX.
Although the music genres — and language — are completely different, both bands managed to dance and get along on the stage with a performance that became viral on social media.
TikTok user Natale (@natnasty94) posted a video that shows the Mexican group wearing traditional "banda" outfits and dancing while the Korean members try to join them in their unique choreographed moves. Some MustB members are even shown holding cowboy hats.
This was so cute, I kinda expected it but kinda not 🤩 @MustB #kpop #kpopfyp #mustb #texas #taotao #kpopconcert #mustb
"Happy Hispanic Heritage Month! Grupo Control coming to our concert was a surprise. We weren’t told they were visiting until few hours before," the K-pop band commented on the previous video.
Between Spanish and English written comments, people shared their opinions regarding this musical interaction most considered as "cute."
Some other commentators also shared that this cultural combination could even get them to listen to K-pop music and vice versa.
Comments on Natale's video about the interaction between MustB and Grupo Control in a Texas concert.natnasty94 | TikTok
"I don’t even listen to Kpop but honestly this convinced me to try," a TikToker wrote.
"Banda and kpop in a concert will make my entire life better," another person shared.
Contrary to these possible new K-pop listeners, a user commented on the video saying that "finally my dad would actually be convinced to go." This comment has had more than 5.3K likes.
The video currently has over 3 million views on the social media platform.