A Dallas Bad Bunny Fan Is Being Praised For How She Dealt With Someone In Her Seat (VIDEO)

"I need someone like her in my group 😅"

Texas Staff Writer
Bad Bunny wearing a cowboy hat. Right: A Bad Bunny fan in an orange top and jean shorts.

@badbunnypr | Instagram, lovemoochie | TikTok

For the first week of September, Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny has played multiple nights at stadiums across the Lone Star State.

The last Texas show took place in Arlington, TX at AT&T stadium, and a TikTok video from the concert is currently going viral.

In the clip, an audience member is kicking people out of seats that weren't theirs, and so many users are applauding the way she dealt with the situation.

The TikTok posted by @lovemoochie on Saturday already has 8.2 million views. It shows a woman counting seat numbers and demanding that a group of people leave a row they were sitting in.

It's safe to assume the seats to have been hers as you can see the same fan in a later TikTok enjoying the show from there. However, it appears the group was originally sitting in her place because there were other fans sitting in theirs.

"Stand your ground," you can hear the lady tell them as she waves them to move.

Most of the commenters agree that she did the right thing with others recounting similar situations they experienced at sporting events or movie theatres.

"I mean! She’s right! You pay for your seat," a user commented.

The occurrence has fans on edge leaving comments like: "I need someone like her in my group 😅" or "I’m seeing BB in 2 weeks and All I’m saying is if you’re sitting in my seat I’m doing this."

Stealing seats is an issue noted by other Bad Bunny fans in the comments.

