A Texas Woman Said Her Roommate Stole Her Alcohol & People Can't Believe How She Handled It

She had documents ready and everything! 📄

Texas Staff Writer
Olivia Lemmon in a blue top holding a piece of paper. Right: Lemmon holding her mediation packet.

oliviakathryn_2 | TikTok

Many people experience problematic roommates.

The way a Texas student decided to deal with her own problematic situation grabbed TikTok’s attention due to people’s mixed feelings. While some believe she communicated well, others thought it was simply "too much."

Olivia Lemmon lives on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, TX, where she created an entire conflict resolution guide and held a mediation session with her roommate, who she claims stole her White Claws and her prescription Adderall.

@oliviakathryn_2

Conflict resolution meeting w my roomate #dormlife

The TikTok video was posted on October 19, 2022, and has over a million views and a comment section full of viewers who can't fathom how Lemmon typed up an entire guide for their mutual friend to follow as they discuss the issue.

Moreover, in the clip, she shows a couple of packets with a list of attendees, an agenda, and space for each person to write notes.

She also notified her roomie of the meeting by taping a typed note to her door.

The meeting note Lemmon left for her roommate.The meeting note Lemmon left for her roommate.oliviakathryn_2 | TikTok

The way she handled the claims has garnered multiple reactions, many of which are saying she's a "scary roommate" who should've just had a quick conversation with her.

Commenters see it as a pleasant sentiment but say they would probably be mad if they were Lemmon's roommate.

The comment section on Lemmon's viral TikTok.The comment section on Lemmon's viral TikTok.oliviakathryn_2 | TikTok

However, in another follow-up post, viewers praised her maturity after she clarified it was a conversation, not a confrontation.

"This response and attempts at communication is very mature and you tried your best!!!" a user commented.

Lemmon has since said the meeting did not go “well" and had to delete one of her videos discussing the matter "for legal purposes."

    Brittany Cristiano
    Texas Staff Writer
    Brittany Cristiano is a Staff Writer for Narcity’s USA Desk focused on viral TikToks, and trending local characters in the Southern United States. She is based in Houston, Texas.
