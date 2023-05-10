A Roommate Ad Is Getting Roasted After Listing 'Cooking & Non-Cooking' Rental Prices
You get a discount on rent if you don't cook.
Finding the right roommate and an affordable rental price can be a challenge, especially when you hear of the "unhinged" situations happening out there.
One roommate ad post for a 3-bedroom apartment in Manhattan, New York, is being absolutely blasted on Reddit for the fact that the person offers two different rental prices based on if you cook in the kitchen or not, as well as specific requirements for using the kitchen.
The ad on Roomiesis for one private bedroom with a shared bathroom in Manhattan's Inwood neighborhood with a monthly rent price of $1,000 if you want to cook during your 12-month lease. If you opt out of cooking in the kitchen, you can shave one hundred bucks off rent for only $900 per month.
If you go for the cheaper "no cooking" rent option, you'll have to forfeit your rights to a few things, according to your potential roomie. While you won't lose entire kitchen access, there will be restrictions they want followed.
"You cannot cook by using the stove, oven or microwave oven, etc.," the listing states. "You can fix a meal or a drink in the kitchen. You can use the microwave oven to warm or defreeze food. You can use the stove to get warm or hot water."
It seems there will be no gourmet meals made on this roommate's watch, just cold-cut sandwiches, non-perishable snacks, DoorDashed dinners, and the occasional frozen microwavable meal, to name a few options. It's honestly an ideal situation for someone who never cooks and only buys out!
The demands of the roommate ad have recently made it to the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit, where u/BostonSubwaySlut's post has over 700 commenters roasting the listing.
People are arguing about the specifics of what the roommate means by "defreezing" food since the instructions are a bit unclear. Though, there is speculation that the roommate just doesn't want someone to cook and make a mess.
A part of the Reddit thread.
"What about frozen meals? Can they 'defreeze' them until they are warm? But wouldn't the meal then be cooked? I'm so confused by these rules," a user commented.
Another Reddit user responded by saying: "I wager the distinction is whether the act may spit to make the microwave dirty. This is the only way this makes sense. Reheating 'ready-to-eat' meals or water won't leave a mess behind. Put some uncovered tomato sauce in, though..."
Most Redditors are still appalled that the roommate is actually making demands that the person they plan to live with won't have full kitchen access if they don't pay the $1,000 rent.
"I rented for like 25 years. I've never seen nor heard of this. Toilet paper roll for your use only? Discount for noncooking in the kitchen? Ruuuuuuuuuuun," a person commented, receiving 2.1k votes.
But, of course, people are admitting that the "no cooking rule" isn't a big deal for them because they don't normally use the kitchen for cooking.
"As a person who never cooks, sounds fine to me..." one person added.
