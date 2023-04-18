This Abandoned Mall In Wisconsin Was Turned Into Apartments & You Can Live Inside A Store
"A display window foyer is such a vibe!"
If you've ever had that silly feeling of wanting to stay overnight in a giant shopping mall long after closing, your dreams might finally be able to come true.
An old shopping mall in Milwaukee, WI, was converted into a super hip apartment building. The Avenue still retains that "mall-ish" charm with a snazzy food court with an arcade and available floorplans where you could live in an old storefront with a window display foyer.
The good news is, there are vacancies at The Avenue right now, and even if you don't want to live there, you can visit for a fun day at the 3rd Street Market Hall.
This downtown Milwaukee spot is a wonderland with so many fun amenities that have been built into the former historic Grand Avenue Mall, like a pickleball court, Planet Fitness, Walgreens, TJ Maxx, and several co-working areas. Everything is just steps away from your front door, so you won't even have to leave home if you really don't want.
There are two different complexes you can lease from at The Avenue's huge three-floor, 367,968 sq ft campus located in the heart of the city’s bustling downtown.
The Plankinton Clover has four floorplans ranging from the $1,315-a-month studio or a spacious $2.2K 1-bedroom to the $1,785 2-bedroom layout with one bathroom. The Playbill Flats have three options, including the $1,450 1-bedroom, the 2-bedroom one bathroom for $1,830, and another 2-bedroom with a single bathroom for $1,855.
Wherever you choose to live, you have constant and quick access to amazing amenities that are hard to find elsewhere, like the 3rd St. Market Hall with 15 different local eateries, a movie theatre, an exclusive indoor dog-playing area, and so much more.
You'll be living in a piece of history, too!
The Grand Avenue Mall closed down in 2012 and stood abandoned until it was converted to apartments in 2019. However, the building has been an icon to Milwaukeeans since it first opened in 1982.
TikToker Sarita (@saritalatasha) went viral back in February with 1.5 million views on a quick look at The Avenue's storefront apartments.
@saritalatasha
Milwaukee is going through a mass renovation! Investors tap in!! 💪🏽#renovationproject #mke #gentrificationisreal
The over 5K commenters on the clip were pretty shocked that an old shopping mall was flipped into this liveable, stunning creation, with many appreciating that the building wasn't torn down for a new one.
"This is better than clearing trees to build new apartments," one user wrote in a comment that received 17.5K likes.
Others were simply vibing with the idea of living in a shopping mall, thinking that it's just plain old "dope."
"A display window foyer is such a vibe! I bet the holidays are super cool," one person commented.