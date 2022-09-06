This Creepy Abandoned Mall Is Under A Florida Resort & You Can Rent An Airbnb There
The doors are open, but no one's ever there.
There's an empty mall that's nested under an Airbnb stay at a Hollywood, FL beachfront, and it looks like it could be a set of a scary movie. The mall is called Ocean Walk, and there are still condos you can rent or even an oceanview studio.
About a year ago, a creator on TikTok, @claire.scheulin, recorded the place at The Hollywood Beach Resort, and it went viral.
Another person, @whomjosh a.k.a. Josh, said he booked a spot in the same building and saw it, too. This clip from 2021 gained over 700K views, and people had so many questions.
"By far the sketchiest building I've ever been in," you can hear Josh saying in the video as he walked down a stairwell and saw a red box with the words, "fire alarm", written in sharpie.
It's publicly located, but even Josh mentioned on his TikTok page, that it's "silent and eerie". He also said there were only certain entrances and staircases that lead there from inside, and one staircase, in particular, led to a randomly locked door.
The venue is open for vacationers and it's become a bit of a tourist attraction for people to see.
One YouTuber visited back in May 2022 and gave a tour of the two-story abandoned shopping center. You could see where the food court was, as well as vacant storefronts.
The mall was built back in 1925, according to one of the Airbnb listing descriptions. It's rumored to be haunted, as Al Capone is said to have lived there before.
"The whole building itself use to be a WW2 hospital so that is where a lot of the haunted stories originate from. Sad to see it so run down now but it is still a historical monument of Hollywood so I don't see it leaving or improving anytime soon," a local user wrote on a Reddit thread about the place.
While some people go there to stay and check out the unique history, others, like Josh on TikTok, don't seem to want to stay there again.
