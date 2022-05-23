This Orlando Airbnb Is Walking Distance To Disney & Has A Lazy River With A Shipwrecked Pool
This Airbnb in Orlando is located right on Disney property and features incredible views, as well as one-of-a-kind amenities.
The Mediterranean-themed resort is only minutes away from Walt Disney World theme parks. Rates here start as low as $120 a night, and the space can accommodate up to four guests, making it ideal for families.
Here, you can find five heated pools, hot tubs, and a winding lazy river, where you can float and relax after a long day of park hopping.
An overhead view of the lazy river at the Orlando resort.Airbnb
Theres a private balcony overlooking the lagoon where you can have the perfect view of the nightly firework show without having to leave your Airbnb.
One of the pools wraps around a massive shipwreck ready to be explored. This space boasts a full bar and shaded cabanas for lounging. The lazy river winds across the property taking you on a scenic tour around a fortress with cannons that shoot water.
Float a lap around the property on the calm turquoise waters.
The shipwreck pool at the resort in Orlando, FL. Airbnb
The room has an oversized king bed, and a pull out sofa bed. The stay also features a kitchenette, a washer and dyer unit, and dedicated work space with wifi, making it practical for longer vacations.
The main bedroom at the resort on Disney property.Airbnb
There are also shared arcades, playgrounds, game rooms, a miniature golf course, and a fitness center to pass the time away from the parks.
For adults there is a sauna, a business center, fine dining options, as well as massage services.
The swing on the lake outside of the resort.Airbnb
At the end of the day you can enjoy the sunset over the lake, and swing while you enjoy the view.
FAMILY GETAWAY IN A 1 BEDROOM SUITE On Disney Property
Price: $90+/Night
Where: Lake Buena Vista, FL
Why You Need To Go: This resort's convenient location and unique amenities make it a perfect stay for families during their Disney vacation.
