Walgreens Is Hiring A Bunch Of Remote Jobs Across the US That Pay Up To $240K/Year
There are customer service and pharmacy technician openings!
Walgreens currently has many remote jobs to fill across the United States, where you could make a six-figure salary from the comfort of your home office.
The famous American drugstore company's corporate offices have over 20 work-from-home roles, and some are pretty sought after, like customer service and pharmacy technician jobs.
A few of these Walgreens positions have pretty hefty salaries of up to $244K, but like most jobs, that price depends on factors like your previous experience.
However, if you do become a Walgreens employee, you will enjoy benefits like flexible paid time off, company-paid life insurance, medical insurance, and a retirement savings plan.
If a remote job with Walgreens sounds like your kind of thing, here's a look at a few of the roles they want to hire right now:
Human Resources Information System Analyst
Salary: $45,450 - $116,640
Who should apply: You could make a massive six figures a year with only a high school diploma or GED in this remote position for Walgreens' Global HR department analyzing employee-related data.
An ideal hire should also have at least three years of previous experience analyzing data since your days would be filled with partnering with "IT, Finance, and Payroll to support and enhance core HR systems, configurations, security, data analysis, and reporting while managing ambiguity, risk and changing direction of projects to meet deadlines."
Call Center Specialist
Salary: $15/hr, raises to $16/hr after 90 days
Who should apply: Anyone with a high school diploma or GED and excellent communication skills would fit this customer service position at Walgreens best.
You just have to have a working phone line and high-speed internet connection since you'll be contacting customers and resolving their issues during your shift. At least you can chill out on your couch while working!
Principal Software Engineer
Salary: $124,260 - $244,750
Who should apply: If you're a techie with a stellar talent for software design and computer programming, along with 6-9 years of experience in engineering or software engineering, you might fit well in this IT role making six figures.
In this remote job for Walgreens, you will develop and test software systems, applications, and "new products including cloud-based or internet-related tools for highly strategic and complex/high-risk undertakings."
Pharmacy Technician
Salary: $16.50/hr, raises to $17.50 after 90 days
Who should apply: Walgreens currently has one remote pharmacy technician job open, and the candidate must live in the state of Texas to apply. You should also at least have an HS diploma or GED and a Pharmacy Technician license from the Texas State Board of Pharmacy.
The remote pharmacy tech role at Walgreens is responsible for inputting patient data, making helpful third-party calls between customers and companies, and assisting the head pharmacist. And you won't ever step foot in a store!
Are you finding that you don't qualify for any of these remote jobs with Walgreens? Take a look at the work-from-home positions CVS has available right now — some are paying $160K and $5,000 sign-on bonuses.