UnitedHealth Group Is Hiring So Many Remote US Jobs That Pay Up To $226K/Year
There are over 700 roles!
Are you looking for a new career? UnitedHealth Group is one of many United States corporations hiring for high-paying remote jobs right now — we’re talking a walloping six figures just by working from home.
Health insurance providers under parent company UnitedHealth Group, like Optum and UnitedHealthcare, currently have over 700 remote roles to fill in tons of different departments all over the United States. Some have salaries paying up to $226,800 a year.
Whether you're interested in customer service roles, nursing positions, business operations, or information technology, there are a plethora of departments within UnitedHealth Group with open remote jobs right now.
Salaries are all based on the job you're applying for. However, all UnitedHealth Group employees are guaranteed benefits like medical plans, paid time off, savings plans, and paid company holidays.
If you're interested in a high-paying career, you can work from home with UnitedHealth Group. Here are a few available within both Optum and UnitedHealthcare:
Senior Manager Pricing Product
Salary: $101,200 - $184,000
Who should apply: This remote position with Optum is perfect for individuals with strong analytic and problem-solving skills and who also have an understanding of the healthcare industry.
As Senior Manager of Pricing Products, you'll be responsible for leading a team to develop pricing strategies and plans. Since this is a leadership role, you will need excellent communication skills and be the go-to expert in pricing analysis, market research, and pricing strategies.
Successful candidates for this position will have a Master's Degree in business or a related field and at least seven years of pricing experience in the healthcare or financial sector.
Apply on UnitedHealth Group
Employer Installation Specialist
Salary: $27.07/hr – $53.08/hr
Who should apply: This role within UnitedHealthcare is ideal for someone with a High School degree or GED and who is highly organized and skilled in customer service.
As an Employer Installation Specialist, you will work within the UHG operations departments with the responsibility for the installation and onboarding of employers and their members into the UnitedHealthcare system.
You will need to be comfortable working remotely and be able to troubleshoot any technical issues that may arise. Additionally, you will need to understand the employer's needs and be able to answer any questions they may have.
Apply on UnitedHealth Group
Data and Implementation Analyst
Salary: $85,000 - $167,300
Who should apply: The Data and Implementation Analyst position within UHG's Optum is the perfect opportunity for a data-savvy individual who enjoys problem-solving while living the work-from-home lifestyle.
According to the posting, the data analyst will be responsible for the "successful installation, implementation, and configuration for large scale, complex projects, including new platform implementations, multi-line of the business roll-out, business intelligence tools, etc."
Candidates must have a bachelor's degree or equivalent experience, be highly organized, and be able to interpret complex data quickly and accurately. They should also have about four years of healthcare data analytics experience.
Apply on UnitedHealth Group
Director Strategy and Growth
Salary: $118,000 - $226,800
Who should apply: Are you a great business leader with a wonderful creative, analytical, and strategic sense? Optum needs a Director of Strategy and Growth that is driven, results-oriented, and a strong communicator to "lead across high-complexity, multi-workstream engagements and oversees managers of individual workstreams."
The remote job oversees Optum's teams and employees to maintain the overall company approach. This position is also the main point of contact with clients and "establishes optimal communication cadence with C-Suite executives."
That said, the ideal candidate for this position will have a Bachelor’s degree and at least ten years of experience in strategy, business development, or consulting.
Apply on UnitedHealth Group
Not finding the right job with UnitedHealth Group? There are a ton of U.S.-based companies hiring for high-paying remote jobs right now, like Southwest Airlines, General Motors, and CVS.