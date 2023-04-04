CVS Is Hiring A Ton Of Remote Jobs In The US With Huge Pay Up To $160K
Some have a $5,000 sign-on bonus!
If you're an American citizen looking to work from home, it might be time to look into CVS Health.
The company is currently hiring a staggering amount of 494 remote jobs, and many have six-figure salaries.
CVS has a wide range of open "WFH" roles, from entry-level to managerial positions, in all sorts of departments, including customer service, finance, sales, and so much more. And you'll never step foot in a store or office!
While you aren't guaranteed to get the pretty $160K salary that some of these jobs have, every CVS employee receives benefits like free healthcare, paid time off, and a 30% discount at all stores.
Here are some of the remote jobs CVS is currently hiring for with great pay and some extra benefits:
Inventory Planning Manager
Salary: $60,300 - $130,000
Who should apply: Someone with three years of retail experience in merchandise planning and who works well collaboratively will fit this role best. A degree is not required, but a bachelor's or master's degree in business is definitely preferred.
You'll be responsible for things like managing and forecasting inventory trends through business plans and collaborations with other CVS departments.
Medicare Field Sales Representative
Salary: $48,000 - $99,300 + $5,000 sign-on bonus
Who should apply: Someone with at least a high school diploma and two years of sale experience could fit well in this entry-level sales position for Aetna Medicare.
This role will sell Medicare Advantage & DSNP products to consumers all from the comfort of your couch — not to mention you'll earn an easy $5,000 just by starting your job.
Partner Manager, Media Sales for Beauty
Salary: $75,400 - $162,700
Who should apply: This managerial position is looking for someone with a bachelor's degree and about five years of experience in marketing and media campaign sales, among a few other things.
The right candidate will be able to cultivate and maintain relationships with media advertisers and help lead other employees to deliver on their account goals.
Health Advocate
Salary: $17-$27.90/hour + $1,000 sign-on bonus
Who should apply: Someone with at least a high school diploma and a good understanding of using Windows could make a great addition to CVS as a health advocate.
All you'll be assigned to do is reach out to Aetna Medicare members over the phone and help them understand all the benefits they get with their healthcare.