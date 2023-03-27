Home Depot Is Hiring So Many Remote US Jobs That Pay Up To $190K/Year
You won't ever step foot in a store or office!
An American home improvement store company is hiring so many remote positions and offering impressive six-figure salaries.
The Home Depot's corporate offices in Atlanta, GA currently have over 150 full-time, work-from-home jobs open from entry-level to managerial roles that pay up to up a massive $190K without ever stepping foot in a store or office.
Each position's requirements and salary vary, but every Home Depot employee would qualify for benefits like pay bonuses, paid parental leave and employee discounts on shopping, groceries and electronics.
Most of these remote positions are in the technology department, like cybersecurity analysts and software engineers.
Potential candidates must meet requirements, such as 3-5 years of relevant work experience and a minimum of a bachelor's degree or an equivalent degree. You would be tasked with building various aspects of Home Depot's product software on a team.
If "techie" roles aren't of interest, there are also some E-commerce and customer service positions open, too.
The open manager position of Home Depot's remote Online Customer Experience division could make up to $190K a year leading a team of individuals who analyze the store's shoppers and create improvements to the customer experience as long as the hired employee has a bachelor's degree and at least five years of previous experience.
Don't fret if none of these remote jobs sound like a role you could qualify for, there are still about 156 other positions open apart from the ones we outline here.
Check it out on Home Depot's website, and you could be on your way to making six figures from the comfort of your home.