The US Government Is Hiring For So Many Remote Jobs With Salaries Up To $180K/Year
Uncle Sam is shelling out six figures for some roles.
Did you know that work-from-home jobs aren't only offered at well-known brands and "remote-first" companies? The United States Government also has a wide range of remote positions to hire, and many of these roles are paying big money — we’re talking up to $180K.
There are about 688 federal remote or remote-eligible job openings on the USAJOBS website, from entry-level to executive positions in all types of departments, such as finance, marketing, medical care, research, engineering, and much more.
U.S. government employees and their families are all guaranteed benefits like a flexible spending account and health, vision, dental, and life insurance plans.
Interested in the cybercommuting life where you don't have to leave the house? Here are some remote jobs the United States Government has currently open:
Accountant
Salary: $116,393 - $183,500
Agency: Department of the Treasury
Who should apply: A finance pro with a passion for flawless accounting and adequate financial planning would fit the Department of the Treasury's fully-remote accountant, also known as the Senior Internal Control Analyst, position best.
The department wants to hire someone with an accounting degree or at least four years of accounting experience to monitor and assess the "internal controls for Departmental bureaus and offices in support of the Department's compliance with the Federal Managers' Financial Integrity Act."
Network Systems Administrator
Salary: $66,250 - $128,064
Agency: Judicial Branch
Who should apply: Tech wizards might like to hear about this network systems administrator role within the U.S. Judicial Branch because it doesn't even require a degree, just a few years of previous experience in specialized systems and an adequate knowledge of computer hardware, software, networks, and Microsoft Office 365.
You will be responsible for analyzing and solving computer system problems, among many other technical support roles.
Education Research Scientist
Salary: $99,916 - $183,500
Agency: Department of Education
Who should apply: A well-practiced researcher and team leader with previous quantitative research experience and a related degree would fit this remote role well.
You would be responsible for leading "rigorous" education research and large-scale statistical studies for the U.S. Department of Education to create information to be "useful and accessible to educators, parents, policymakers, researchers, and the public."
Civil Engineer
Salary: $111,521 - $144,976
Agency: Department of Transportation
Who should apply: This remote-eligible civil engineer role for the Department of Transportation wants someone with an engineering degree and/or experience in related fields like math, physics, and chemistry.
This job is responsible for developing and reviewing infrastructure for the agency's railroad safety programs, among many other key responsibilities.