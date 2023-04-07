The US Government Is Hiring & You Can Get Paid Up To $212K Per Year
The jobs are stationed on the east coast, and some are eligible for remote work.
From national parks to the world's biggest museum, the federal government has jobs in tons of cool industries and destinations, and it is looking to fill some vacancies with six-figure salaries.
Some positions are telework eligible, and you could even get reimbursed to relocate.
There are supervisor roles, managerial roles and even assistant positions that take place on the east coast in places like Washington, D.C., and Maryland.
We compiled a list of some of the high-ticket openings with a base pay starting at $132,000 and ranging as high as $212,000 a year.
Supervisory Facility Operations Specialist (Zone Manager)
Salary: $132,368 to $183,500 per year
Location: Suitland, MD
About The Job: The NPS is looking for someone to plan, direct, oversee and help ensure smooth operations for the world's largest museum, education and research complex, the Smithsonian Institution.
You would help develop and improve policies up to the museum's standards, coordinate zone budgets, and perform technical and administrative building and facilities management services.
Who Should Apply: The company is looking for someone who has a career or career-conditional status or is at least eligible.
You must have a year of specialized experience. Part-time or unpaid work or volunteer experience will also be considered.
Park Manager (Associate Regional Director, Lands and Planning)
Salary: $155,700 to $183,500 per year
Location: Washington, D.C.
About The Job: As a Park Manager, you would be recruiting and hiring a team, directing the work of the Memorials Program Manager and advising land and planning projects in the National Capital Region.
You would also be representing the Secretary of the Interior, the Director of the NPS and the Regional Director of the NCR on special commissions, committees, task force(s), etc.
This position is eligible for telework as well as relocation reimbursement.
Who Should Apply: You are required to be a U.S. citizen, operate a motor vehicle, complete training and obtain or maintain a government charge card with travel and/or purchase authority.
Specialized experience and volunteer work are also a must.
Supervisory General Engineer
Salary: $154,007 to $183,500 per year
Location: Cambridge, MA
About The Job: The Department of Transportation is looking to fill two positions at the Volpe Center, in the Advanced Vehicle Technology Division and the Infrastructure Engineering & Deployment Division.
The job is mainly to ensure safety on the roads and monitor technological security risks. So, you'd perform crash analysis and identify intervention opportunities for motor vehicle drivers and others on the road.
You would also take a look at cybersecurity risks within vehicles and even work with communication technology to support traffic safety.
The candidate chosen will have oversight over the division's portfolio of projects.
Telework is available for this job.
Who Should Apply: People will experience in leadership, comprehensive analysis and engineering assessment are ideal candidates.
You must have specialized experience and an engineering degree or a combination of college-level education and technical experience.
Assistant Director, Resources and Planning
Salary: $183,500 to $212,100 per year
Location: Washington, D.C.
About The Job: You would be working within the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), looking at the policies and guidance on protection for public lands managed by the BLM.
In the position, you would act as a representative for the Bureau Director/Deputy Directors in policy and direction meetings. You would also look at regulations for proposed plans and renewable resource activities.
This job is eligible for telework as well as relocation reimbursement.
Who Should Apply: You must be a U.S. citizen and will be subject to a background check and drug screenings. There are no listed education requirements for this position.
You are encouraged to have experience managing employees and hiring a team.