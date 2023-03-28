This National Park Job Will Pay You Over $210K/Year To Spend Your Days At A Blue Canyon Oasis
You can also get reimbursed to relocate.
Lake Meade in Boulder City, NV, is one of the largest reservoirs in the U.S. and you can now work there for over $210K/year. This relaxing blue water oasis is just outside of Las Vegas, and it's a national park job you don't want to pass up.
The position is to be a Park Manager (Superintendent) and spend your days overseeing an incredible U.S. landmark, leading a team of employees and preserving the scenic value of the land. There is no mandatory level of education needed to apply.
The official pay ranges $153,520 to 212,200. While this is not a remote job, the National Park Service is willing to reimburse you for relocation expenses.
Lake Mead was formed from the Hoover Dam, which was created by the damming of the Colorado River and, according to the Encyclopedia Brittanica, it provides drinking water for about 25 million people. As Park Manager, you would serve on the Colorado River Steering Committee.
The recreation area sees about eight million visitors every year and operates four marinas for fishing and water sports. You would be responsible for operating the park facilities and making sure everything is running efficiently.
In order to obtain this job, you must be a U.S. citizen, be able to maintain a tier 5 background investigation, take a test for illegal drug use, and be willing to make occasional travel.
Though education is not required, the NPS is looking for someone with executive experience, specifically for park operations, visitor services and public land management.
You must prove your previous experience in order to be considered.
The position was listed March 23 and the NPS is giving the public a little over a month to apply until April 24.